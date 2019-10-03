×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former ESPN Anchor Michael Smith Joins Sports Media Startup (Co)laboratory (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Smith - (co)laboratory
CREDIT: Courtesy of (co)laboratory

Michael Smith, a longtime ESPN commentator and host whose contract with the network just expired, has a new gig: He’s EVP and chief content officer of (co)laboratory — a new L.A. studio startup focused on developing original content about sports, featuring athletes as storytellers.

(Co)laboratory was formed earlier this year by three partners: Basil Iwanyk, founder of Thunder Road Pictures, producer of films including “A Star Is Born,” “Sicario” and the “John Wick” franchise; Jaymee Messler, who co-founded The Players’ Tribune media company with Derek Jeter; and industry exec Greg Economou, formerly chief revenue officer and head of sports at Ticketmaster who also worked in senior roles at Dick Clark Prods., the Madison Square Garden Co., the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets.

Now the trio have tapped Smith, who said he was looking to start a new chapter in his career after 15 years at ESPN.

“This is an opportunity to tap into my entrepreneur side, my dealmaker and producer side,” Smith told Variety. “I haven’t been this excited in years.”

At (co)laboratory, Smith will play a key role in the development of original content across multiple formats, including scripted and unscripted digital series, podcasts, film and TV. He’ll provide creative direction on (co)lab projects — including on-camera coaching for athletes — as well as identifying business opportunities. In addition, Smith will be appearing in front of the camera, with the startup planning to develop several shows around him.

“What we’re doing is empowering athletes and creators in general. I think we’re going to be able to make some really impactful content and tell some new stories,” said Smith.

Prior to joining (co)laboratory, Smith had served in a variety of roles at ESPN including reporter, commentator, host, anchor and executive producer since joining the Disney-owned sports cabler in 2004. Most recently, he had anchored the 6 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter” before leaving that post last year. Smith had co-hosted “SC6” with Jemele Hill, who left ESPN after a controversy over several of her tweets and is now a writer at The Atlantic. Prior to ESPN, Smith began his career as a reporter for the Boston Globe. He’s represented by WME.

Smith’s ESPN contract officially ended last week. After his stint at “SportsCenter” ended in March 2018, he said, “I’ll be candid, there was not a whole lot at ESPN that represented growth or a new challenge. … Since then, I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this, to be honest with you.”

Messler met up with Smith a few months ago, after a mutual acquaintance suggested to Smith that he check out (co)laboratory while he was on a trip to L.A. He said he instantly hit it off with Messler and, after meeting with the other founders, accepted the job offer. Said Messler, “He was one of the freshest voices on ESPN. We share such a sensibility — it seemed like such a great fit for him to come build this company.” Iwanyk added: “We were blown away by his enthusiasm.”

Smith, who turned 40 in August, will be bicoastal for a bit. He lives in Farmington, Conn., near ESPN’s Bristol mother ship, and has three kids in school. But he plans to relocate to L.A.: “This is where the action is.”

(Co)laboratory’s backers to date include Iwanyk’s Thunder Road and angel investors. In joining the company, Smith also is an investor and owns an equity stake. According to Messler, the startup will be seeking outside investors as well.

The idea is to provide athletes with development resources and funding “to let them be part of a storytelling concept,” said Messler. Prior to co-founding The Players’ Tribune, which is all about providing an unfiltered digital platform for pro sports stars, she was chief marketing officer of Excel Sports Management.

(Co)laboratory currently has 21 projects in development, according to Messler, but she declined to provide details. One area Smith said he wants to lean into is women’s sports, which he noted has a fanbase that’s underserved by media companies.

The company will produce its own projects as well as enter into co-productions. Iwanyk said the team has inked about a half-dozen deals so far with athletes to develop their entertainment projects, under which (co)lab is bringing actors, directors, producers and writers on board. (Co)lab also wants to produce branded content with leagues and marketers.

“We just saw a gigantic white space in the market for sports content and a rise in the voices that want to tell those stories,” Iwanyk said. “There seems to be a huge thirst for this.”

Founded in February 2019, (co)laboratory is based in Culver City, Calif., after moving last month from its previous Santa Monica digs.

More Digital

  • post-malone-vr-concert

    Post Malone to Stream 10/17 Concert Live in VR

    Rapper Post Malone will stream an upcoming gig of his “Runaway” tour in virtual reality: Post Malone’s Raleigh, NC concert will be broadcast live to users of Facebook’s Oculus Go and Quest headsets on 10/17 starting at 5p.m. PT. “When putting together this tour, I wanted to make sure I was giving my fans something [...]

  • Michael Smith - (co)laboratory

    Former ESPN Anchor Michael Smith Joins Sports Media Startup (Co)laboratory (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Smith, a longtime ESPN commentator and host whose contract with the network just expired, has a new gig: He’s EVP and chief content officer of (co)laboratory — a new L.A. studio startup focused on developing original content about sports, featuring athletes as storytellers. (Co)laboratory was formed earlier this year by three partners: Basil Iwanyk, [...]

  • Twitch Insomnia channel

    Twitch's Latest Music Channel Wants to Put Gamers to Sleep

    Twitch has teamed up with Berlin-based generative music startup Endel for a new channel that aims to lull gamers and other Twitch viewers to sleep. Endel’s new “Insomnia” Twitch channel plays 24 hours of music specifically designed to improve the sleep of its listeners. “Sleep is universally important and everyone is not having enough of [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Trump's Nickelback 'Photograph' Video Pulled by Twitter for Copyright Violation

    Donald Trump, trying to smear Joe Biden and his son over their supposedly illicit business dealings in Ukraine, used Nickelback’s 2005 “Photograph” in a tweet Wednesday. Now the video has been pulled down by Twitter. As of Thursday morning, the video in Trump’s tweet was no longer available. Instead, it included a message that said, [...]

  • Rita Wilson to Host SiriusXM Talk

    Rita Wilson to Host SiriusXM Talk Show, With Scooter Braun as First Guest (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress and Singer Rita Wilson will host a new monthly, one-hour SiriusXM talk show called “The Spark” that launches next Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the “Volume” (channel 106). Justin Bieber/ Ariana Grande manager Scooter Braun will be the  guest on the show’s premiere, while Grammy Award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt will [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Under Investigation in Italy for Alleged Tax Evasion (Report)

    Netflix is under investigation for alleged tax evasion in Italy, according to an Italian news report. Although the U.S. streaming giant does not have offices or other sorts of physical presence in Italy, prosecutors in Milan have opened a preliminary probe of the company on the basis that the computer servers and cables it uses [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    European Courts Can Order Facebook to Take Down Content Globally, Ruling Says

    European courts have the power to order Facebook to take down content globally if that content is deemed illegal. The European Court of Justice made the ruling Thursday in response to an Austrian politician, Green Party official Ewa Glawischnig-Piesczek, who wanted Facebook to remove disparaging comments about her that were found to be defamatory. Those [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad