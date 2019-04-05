You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Merger of Sky, NBCU Operations Begins Post-Comcast Takeover

Sky
Comcast’s takeover of Sky has resulted in its first round of reorganization plans, including the merger of some Sky and NBCUniversal International operations.

In an email to staff Friday, Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch outlines the upcoming changes.

The first of these will see the sales operations of NBCU’s pay-TV channels folded with Sky’s, and based in one location, in Osterley, west London.

The second will be to regroup NBCUniversal’s Europe, Middle East and Africa Networks London-based team to the same location, a vast campus that Comcast pledged to keep while taking over Sky.

In Germany, Sky will become the parent company of NBCUniversal’s Networks business. “We plan to explore ways for both businesses to work more closely together, including possible co-location at Unterfoehring,” said Darroch.

The other suggested change is to have Sky’s content sales and distribution activities, currently managed by Sky Vision, to be operated by NBCUniversal’s global distribution business.

Staff members at Sky Vision are bracing for layoffs.

“We recognize that these proposals could have an impact on some of our colleagues within Sky and NBCU and, as always, they will be fully supported through these changes,” said Darroch.

Sky’s sales arm has a much smaller turnover than that its NBCU equivalent, which sells content from its U.S. unscripted production arm, and the broadcast network.

Sales staff were walked through the changes Friday morning. Several are headed for MipTV and are thought to still be attending the market in Cannes. One Sky insider characterised the changes as NBCU taking over management of sales and Sky taking over management of the channels business of the enlarged Comcast group.

