×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Men in Black’ VR Experience Coming to Dreamscape (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
dreamscape men in black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dreamscape

Ahead of the launch of “Men In Black: International” this week, Sony Pictures Entertainment is getting ready to transport fans into the universe of the franchise: The studio announced a new partnership with VR startup Dreamscape Monday to bring a “Men in Black” VR experience to Dreamscape’s flagship location at the in Century City, Calif. this summer.

Sony Pictures also partnered with Dave & Busters to bring a separate VR experience to the chain’s around 130 locations across North America, and is pursuing additional opportunities for the franchise across a variety of platforms. “The iconic MIB brand is big enough for multiple immersive experiences to live within its universe,” said Sony Pictures Entertainment VR senior vice president Jake Zim in a media release.

In a conversation with Variety, Zim said that Sony took very different approaches for the two experiences, with Dreamscape’s version, dubbed ‘Men in Black: First Assignment,” having a much bigger focus on storytelling. “We’ve always loved how they embraced the narrative side,” Zim said about Dreamscape.

Related

In the 10-12 minute experience, up to six players get tasked with a “Men In Black”-worthy mission, and then explore a variety of worlds with the help of intergalactic hoverbikes. “You’re in the world of ‘Men in Black,’” Zim said.

“There’s always been something aspirational about MIB — and now we can invite our audience to enter the MIB universe and become the iconic agents in ways that are possible only through the magic of VR,” said Dreamscape chairman Walter Parkes, who happens to also be a producer for the “Men in Black” franchise. “With ‘MIB: First Assignment,’ you will truly be the hero of the adventure.”

Dreamscape is one of a number of startups banking on bringing untethered VR experiences with haptic feedback and physical props to malls and movie theaters. The company opened its first flagship location at the Westfield Century City mall late last year, and plans to open 4 new VR centers in the coming months, including in Dallas, New Jersey, Columbus and Dubai. Said Zim: “As they grow, we grow alongside with them.”

For its partnership with Dave & Busters, which went live last month, Sony Pictures VR embraced a much more action-packed side of the “Men in Black” franchise. In a game custom-produced for the VR motion chairs used by the chain, contestants get to shoot their way through a quick mission set in the “Men in Black” universe. “It’s a gamified ride experience,” said Zim. “It’s very replayable, very competition-based.”

Both experiences include new characters from the upcoming “Men in Black: International” movie, but Zim said that the studio was always looking to balance original content with recognizable characters. “We know what people are familiar with, what they want to see,” he said. “We never want to replay the movie in VR.”

What’s more, Sony Pictures doesn’t just see these experiences as a way to promote the new movie. “Our mission has always been to build the business of immersive entertainment,” said Zim.

Part of that strategy is also going be to take “Men in Black” to other platforms, with Zim hinting at plans to for larger-scale immersive projects. “We are really excited about this IP,” he said.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Digital

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    CBS Launches Los Angeles Hub for Streaming-Video Outlet CBSN

    CBS launched a new streaming-video outlet for Los Angeles consumers, CBSN Los Angeles, marking the second of the company’s efforts to debut direct-to-consumer streaming news services in different markets across the U.S. The Los Angeles outlet will feature live streams of KCBS and KCAL, regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7:00 AM [...]

  • Mailchimp Presents - Unlikely Business Lessons

    Mailchimp Created an In-House Entertainment Studio That's Working With WME, Vice and Others

    Can Mailchimp — yes, the email-marketing services provider — produce a series as entertaining and engaging as anything on TV or Netflix? That’s the goal for the company, which is assembling a slate of short-form unscripted and scripted programming to promote its brand in concert with entertainment industry partners like Vice Media, WME, Scout Productions [...]

  • Handmaids Tale Abortion Protest

    As Madison Avenue Rushes to TV, Hulu Works For Its Cut of the Action (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hulu is owned by TV companies – and now it’s working to try to capture some of TV’s ad dollars before it’s too late. The streaming-video hub has been offering lower rates of increase to advertisers willing to commit more dollars than in the past to its business, according to four people familiar with recent [...]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Meg Whitman

    Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Offer Details on Quibi Launch, Pricing

    Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman offered an in-depth look at their new short-form video service during the Produced By conference on Saturday in Los Angeles. Quibi (short for “quick bites”) was first unveiled by Katzenberg and Whitman back in August. The company has already raised $1 billion from investors, though Whitman noted [...]

  • vr-dev-apartment

    See How This VR Dev Recreated Explorable Apartment For Oculus Quest

    Virtual reality developer Mohen Leo decided to recreate his apartment in VR using Unreal assets to use with his new Oculus Quest, and the results are pretty dang cool. Leo then posted videos and explanations on Twitter, as spotted by Digg. Using his phone as a camera, under his nose, Leo tracked his movement around [...]

  • Echo Dot

    How Alexa Got Her Personality

    Have you ever asked Alexa about her feelings? Or told her that she is hilarious? No need to be embarrassed, you’re not alone. Browse the reviews of the Echo smart speaker on Amazon.com, and you’ll find countless examples of people calling Alexa playful and funny, and a great companion, or even a friend. That’s no [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad