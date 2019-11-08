Megyn Kelly Charts Return to Spotlight With Social-Media Venture

“Megyn Kelly Today” was cancelled by NBC about a year ago. But “The Megyn Kelly Show,” so to speak, continues.

The former star anchor from Fox News Channel and NBC took to Instagram Friday to unveil what appears to be a new social-media venture. In a video, she told followers of her newly-established account she would later in the day post an interview with the former ABC News employee who leaked a video to activist group Project Veritas of a visibly frustrated Amy Robach discussing how ABC News had not allowed her to air what was purported to be an in-depth interview with a victim of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Whether Kelly intends to launch a new career as an independent journalist and producer or us merely playing the role of provocateur could not be easily determined . She could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come….