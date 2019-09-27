‘Mean Girls’ Will Stream Free on Facebook in Watch-Party Hosted by Tina Fey, Busy Philipps

Will this live-streaming stunt be fetch for ?

On Oct. 3, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of comedy classic “Mean Girls,” will live-stream the movie for free in a one-time special Watch Party co-hosted by writer Tina Fey and pal Busy Philipps.

The Facebook Live event special is presented in partnership with Paramount Pictures and the Broadway musical adaptation of “Mean Girls.” The film’s live-stream will start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3, from New York City on the musical’s Facebook page. Fey and Philipps — who’s a “Mean Girls” superfan — will participate before, during and after the Facebook Live to play trivia; answer fan questions; and give away prizes including tickets to see the show on Broadway.

The Facebook Live broadcast of the movie will culminate in the announcement of a grand prize for one winner to visit the Big Apple and see the musical.

The Broadway show is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount. It’s currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, and there’s also a U.S. national tour. “Mean Girls” features a book by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Paramount’s original 2004 teen comedy starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. In the movie, recent high school transfer Cady (Lohan) confronts The Plastics, a clique of popular girls led by Regina (played by McAdams). “Mean Girls” grossed $129 million at the box office worldwide.