Marvel Set to Launch Live-Streaming Twitter Fan Show, Hosted by ‘Agent M’ and Angélique Roché

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Disney’s Marvel Entertainment is promising to spill the tea on all things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — obviously excluding certain, ahem, spoilers — with “Marvel Live!,” a new live-streaming show on Twitter debuting this week.

The show is hosted by Ryan Penagos, VP and creative executive for Marvel New Media — aka Agent M (@AgentM) — and Angélique Roché (@AngeliqueRoche), host of “Marvel’s Voices” podcast.

“Marvel Live!” on Twitter will premiere April 18 at 4 p.m. ET at @Marvel, with the show’s first guest scheduled to be actor-author John Hodgman. The show will include “guests, news, reveals, exclusive secrets,” Penagos says in a teaser trailer. The following two shows are scheduled for April 24 and 30. Audi of America has signed on as the show’s presenting sponsor.

The show is launching on Twitter a week ahead of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” theatrical debut April 24. While the movie will surely be a leading topic of convo on “Marvel Live!,” don’t expect any detailed discussion of the spoiler-laden five-minute video clip (evidently was pirated from an “Avengers: Endgame” screening) that hit the internet this week.

To the extent the “Marvel Live!” hosts are able and willing, they’ll answer fan questions — incorporating user tweets into the broadcast — and are promising to bring them closer to the Marvel Universe. The show will include a breaking-news segment and feature a guest interview each week with a Marvel Universe figure.

Meanwhile, in another Marvel-Twitter tie-up, the social media service this week debuted 40 “Avengers: Endgame”-themed emoji, including one for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

