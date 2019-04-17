Marvel Set to Launch Live-Streaming Twitter Fan Show, Hosted by ‘Agent M’ and Angélique Roché

Disney’s Marvel Entertainment is promising to spill the tea on all things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — obviously excluding certain, ahem, spoilers — with “Marvel Live!,” a new live-streaming show on debuting this week.

The show is hosted by Ryan Penagos, VP and creative executive for Marvel New Media — aka Agent M (@AgentM) — and Angélique Roché (@AngeliqueRoche), host of “Marvel’s Voices” podcast.

“Marvel Live!” on will premiere April 18 at 4 p.m. ET at @Marvel, with the show’s first guest scheduled to be actor-author John Hodgman. The show will include “guests, news, reveals, exclusive secrets,” Penagos says in a teaser trailer. The following two shows are scheduled for April 24 and 30. Audi of America has signed on as the show’s presenting sponsor.

The show is launching on Twitter a week ahead of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” theatrical debut April 24. While the movie will surely be a leading topic of convo on “Marvel Live!,” don’t expect any detailed discussion of the spoiler-laden five-minute video clip (evidently was pirated from an “Avengers: Endgame” screening) that hit the internet this week.

To the extent the “Marvel Live!” hosts are able and willing, they’ll answer fan questions — incorporating user tweets into the broadcast — and are promising to bring them closer to the Marvel Universe. The show will include a breaking-news segment and feature a guest interview each week with a Marvel Universe figure.

Meanwhile, in another Marvel-Twitter tie-up, the social media service this week debuted 40 “Avengers: Endgame”-themed emoji, including one for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.