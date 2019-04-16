×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Reportedly Leaks Online

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers EndGame Trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

A massive trove of spoiler-heavy video clips, screen shots and other info from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is reportedly circulating online.

According to a CNBC report, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit.

Variety has not independently confirmed the leaks. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s not clear from the CNBC report what the source of the leaked footage was.

“Avengers: Endgame” is slated to hit theaters April 26. Early tracking shows the superhero movie is set to be another blockbuster for Disney and Marvel: Estimates put its box office take at between $200 million and $260 million during its first three days of release.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin. It’s a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War.” Both were directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

It’s unlikely the “Avengers: Endgame” content that has hit the internet — even assuming it’s authentic — will hurt the movie’s performance at the box office. Fandango said it sold five times as many tickets for “Endgame” as it did for “Avengers: Infinity War” in the first seven days of sales, while Atom Tickets said the movie sold twice as many tickets in its first week of presales than “Aquaman,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Captain Marvel” combined.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    The WGA and ATA Need a Voice of Reason (Column)

    Where is Lew Wasserman when you need him? Hollywood could desperately use an industry statesman to step in and help bridge the acrimonious divide between writers and agents. The current vitriol is sure to be ratcheted up even more this week if the WGA and ATA make good on their threats to sue each other. [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Footage Reportedly Leaks Online

    A massive trove of spoiler-heavy video clips, screen shots and other info from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is reportedly circulating online. According to a CNBC report, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. Variety has not independently confirmed the leaks. Disney did not immediately respond to [...]

  • Netflix Egyptian Theater Illustration

    Can Netflix Have It Both Ways With Its Planned Purchase of the Egyptian Theatre?

    Netflix is a digital disruptor that’s done more than almost any company to upend the media business, and yet so much recent chatter about the streamer revolves around movie theaters. Last week’s news that the streaming giant was in negotiations to buy Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre from the American Cinematheque is Netflix’s latest brush with [...]

  • Radegund

    Cannes: Almodovar, Malick, Dolan, Bong Appear Headed for Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Films from a number of big-name returning auteurs – including Xavier Dolan, Pedro Almodovar, Terrence Malick, Bong Joon-ho and Ken Loach – appear to have a lock on competing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making for a stronger and starrier lineup than last year’s slate, sources tell Variety. Dolan’s “Matthias & Maxime” (in which [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    As Writers and Agents Dig in Their Heels, Hollywood Wonders Who Will Blink First

    Can Hollywood function without writers’ agents doing its behind-the-scenes bidding? The industry is about to find out. The battle between the largest talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America went nuclear on the evening of April 12 as negotiations broke down and the guild issued a directive to members to fire their representatives. As of April 15, [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle Boards Alan McGee Biopic 'Creation Stories'

    Danny Boyle has come on board rock music biopic “Creation Stories,” about music mogul Alan McGee, as exec producer. Rupert Everett, Suki Waterhouse and Jason Flemyng have joined the cast of the film, which is being sold by Metro International. Irvine Welsh, who wrote the novel that was adapted as Boyle’s movie “Trainspotting,” and Dean [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad