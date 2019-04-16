Marvel ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Reportedly Leaks Online

A massive trove of spoiler-heavy video clips, screen shots and other info from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is reportedly circulating online.

According to a CNBC report, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit.

Variety has not independently confirmed the leaks. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s not clear from the CNBC report what the source of the leaked footage was.

“Avengers: Endgame” is slated to hit theaters April 26. Early tracking shows the superhero movie is set to be another blockbuster for Disney and Marvel: Estimates put its box office take at between $200 million and $260 million during its first three days of release.

The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin. It’s a direct sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War.” Both were directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

It’s unlikely the “Avengers: Endgame” content that has hit the internet — even assuming it’s authentic — will hurt the movie’s performance at the box office. Fandango said it sold five times as many tickets for “Endgame” as it did for “Avengers: Infinity War” in the first seven days of sales, while Atom Tickets said the movie sold twice as many tickets in its first week of presales than “Aquaman,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Captain Marvel” combined.