Mark Zuckerberg Outlines New Privacy Strategy for Facebook, Including Messages That Expire

Mark Zuckerberg, revamping ’s approach to privacy after a series of scandals, is pledging that the company will take new steps to protect the privacy of its more than 2 billion users.

The CEO and co-founder posted a nearly 3,300-word manifesto on Wednesday, outlining a new vision for privacy on the world’s biggest social platform.

“I believe we should be working towards a world where people can speak privately and live freely knowing that their information will only be seen by who they want to see it and won’t all stick around forever,” he wrote. “If we can help move the world in this direction, I will be proud of the difference we’ve made.”

Among the points of Facebook’s new privacy plan: It will allow users to opt in to send or receive messages across Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, instead of having that turned on by default. The company’s messaging apps also will employ end-to-end encryption, while monitoring for illegal use.

Zuckerberg also said Facebook will work to make messages time-out, so that they will vanish by default after a preset time limit (for example, one month), with users able to control when their messages disappear. It’s another instance of Facebook copying Snapchat, which was founded as an app for self-destructing messaging. According to the CEO, Facebook also plans to limit how long the company retains metadata for messages once that info is no longer needed for spam or safety controls.

In addition, according to Zuckerberg, Facebook will no longer retain data in countries with a bad track record of privacy abuse such as Russia, even if that means having to shut down or postpone operations in a country.

The new promises from Zuckerberg come after a series of damaging disclosures in the past year involving significant user-information breaches and revelations about its questionable business practices. Lawmakers around the world made a show of demanding answers from Facebook about the lapses and how the company planned to correct course.

More to come.