Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Has a ‘Responsibility’ to Pay For High-Quality News

CEO Mark Zuckerberg — aiming to counter skeptics who believe the social network is a chief culprit in promulgating a flood of misinformation — said his company’s new initiative to support journalism and pay publishers is an imperative to support a democratic society.

The CEO appeared at a media event Friday in New York in a discussion with News Corp CEO Robert Thomson, held at the Paley Center for Media.

“I care about giving people a voice,” Zuckerberg said. But “at the end of the day in order for that to be valuable, there needs to be a strong and free press… and have that at scale.” He continued, “It’s no secret the internet has really disrupted the new business model. I just think every internet platform has a responsibility to fund and form partnerships for news.”

Zuckerberg and Thomson were there to promote the launch of Facebook News, a new section being offered initially in the U.S. to a limited test group of around 200,000 users. The News tab culls content from about 200 hand-picked partners — including News Corp’s Wall Street Journal, as well as ABC News, CBS News, Fox News Channel, Bloomberg, Gannett, NPR, the New Yorker and BuzzFeed.

Facebook has formed multiyear financial deals with Facebook News partners, according to Zuckerberg. In addition to Facebook paying for the content, news orgs included in the section will be able to control their own ad inventory — and retain 100% of that revenue — or use Facebook’s ad network (in which case the “vast majority” of the revenue will go to the news partner). Zuckerberg also said the company is not taking a cut of subscriptions that news publishers sell through Facebook.

Zuckerberg said Facebook and News Corp have been talking for at least three years about launching a dedicated news section funded by the social network. “I have one question: What took you so long?” Thomson quipped at the outset of the conversation. “That’s the nicest thing he could have said,” Zuckerberg responded, because it means the News Corp chief believes what Facebook is doing has value.

Thomson noted that News Corp has long advocated for internet platforms to compensate news providers, and alluded to “contretemps” over the years between his company and Facebook. The Facebook decision to finance journalism “is a powerful precedent that will echo around editorial departments,” he said, adding, “Mark deserves genuine credit” for supporting news publishers.

Eventually, while Facebook News is starting with a small test group, Zuckerberg said he hopes the product will reach as many as 30 million users in the U.S. in the next several years. He also cited Facebook’s pledge to spend $300 million over the next three years to support local news providers.

Facebook is the social-media site U.S. consumers use most commonly for news, with 52% of American adults getting news on the site, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted July 8-21, 2019.

But most people remain wary of the information they see on Facebook and other internet services. A majority of Americans — 62% of adults — say social networks have too much control over the mix of news people see, and 55% said the role social-media companies play results in a worse mix of news. Only 15% of Americans say the influence that sites like Facebook exert results in a better mix of news, while 28% believe their efforts make no real difference.

Critics aren’t buying into Zuckerberg’s narrative that Facebook News will help turn the tide.

“The Facebook News tab is a shiny new object to distract from the damage Zuckerberg has done to journalism and a ploy to steal journalists’ content without compensating us,” Laura Bassett, co-founder of the Save Journalism Project and former senior politics editor for HuffPost, said in a statement Friday. “This initiative will only further his agenda to derail the journalism industry, so that Facebook can be the bearer of all the news.”