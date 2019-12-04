×
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Receives Amazon Mini-Doc Treatment – Watch Trailer

Variety Staff

Amazon Music today announced the latest in its upcoming mini-documentary series, this one looking at “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” focused on the making of the singer’s seminal holiday hit, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the corresponding album, “Merry Christmas.”

The mini-documentary, set to premiere later this month, details the genesis of the holiday single. The track was released in 1994 and has logged 36 cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s holiday chart since 2011 — the highest any holiday song in history has charted.

All I Want for Christmas Is You” was also the most streamed holiday single in the US on Amazon Music in 2017 and 2018. And on Thanksgiving this year, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey hit No. 1 on Amazon Music’s overall top streamed songs chart in the US and globally. (Perhaps less illustriously, the song was also voted the most annoying Christmas song in a British fan poll.)

In addition to Mariah herself, the mini documentary will feature additional commentary from Randy Jackson, Mariah’s longtime collaborator; Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor for Music at Variety; Gary Trust, Billboard’s Senior Director of Charts; and her longtime backup singer and friend, Trey Lorenz.

“Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’” is the fourth mini-documentary created by Amazon Music this year, diving into seminal moments in artists’ careers including; Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys’ Ill CommunicationThe Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die and Departure, a detailed look at Sharon van Etten’s final days of living in New York City before her move to LA.

 

 

