Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Receives Amazon Mini-Doc Treatment – Watch Trailer

Amazon Music today announced the latest in its upcoming mini-documentary series, this one looking at “Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” focused on the making of the singer’s seminal holiday hit, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the corresponding album, “Merry Christmas.”

Watch the trailer here:

The mini-documentary, set to premiere later this month, details the genesis of the holiday single. The track was released in 1994 and has logged 36 cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s holiday chart since 2011 — the highest any holiday song in history has charted.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was also the most streamed holiday single in the US on Amazon Music in 2017 and 2018. And on Thanksgiving this year, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey hit No. 1 on Amazon Music’s overall top streamed songs chart in the US and globally. (Perhaps less illustriously, the song was also voted the most annoying Christmas song in a British fan poll.)

In addition to Mariah herself, the mini documentary will feature additional commentary from Randy Jackson, Mariah’s longtime collaborator; Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor for Music at Variety; Gary Trust, Billboard’s Senior Director of Charts; and her longtime backup singer and friend, Trey Lorenz.

“Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’” is the fourth mini-documentary created by Amazon Music this year, diving into seminal moments in artists’ careers including; Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication, The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die and Departure, a detailed look at Sharon van Etten’s final days of living in New York City before her move to LA.