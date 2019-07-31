×

Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Locast
CREDIT: Courtesy of Locast

The major broadcast networks have filed a lawsuit against Locast, a New York-based nonprofit that streams local broadcast programming over the internet. In their lawsuit, ABC, CBS, NBC Universal and Fox allege that Locast violates their copyright by retransmitting their programming without permission, likening it to Aereo, the TV retransmission startup that shut down in 2014 as the result of a similar lawsuit.

“Locast is simply Aereo 2.0, a business built on illegally using broadcaster content,” the lawsuit reads in part. “While it pretends to be a public service without any commercial purpose, Locast’s marketing and deep connections to AT&T and Dish make clear that it exists to serve its pay-tv patrons.”

Locast launched in early 2018, and is being operated by the Sports Fan Coalition New York. The upstart has been arguing that it doesn’t need to pay retransmission fees to compensate broadcasters for their programming due to the fact that it doesn’t operate as a for-profit entity.

Locast can be accessed in 13 metropolitan areas, including New York, Bost, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. The service is available via mobile apps as well as on streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV. It frequently asks viewers for donations to cover its operating costs.

Developing.

More Digital

  • Locast

    Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast

    The major broadcast networks have filed a lawsuit against Locast, a New York-based nonprofit that streams local broadcast programming over the internet. In their lawsuit, ABC, CBS, NBC Universal and Fox allege that Locast violates their copyright by retransmitting their programming without permission, likening it to Aereo, the TV retransmission startup that shut down in [...]

  • Spotify

    Spotify Tops 108 Million Paying Subscribers

    In a second-quarter earnings report released today, Spotify revealed that it has topped 108 million paying subscribers — up 8 million from the previous quarter — and 232 million monthly active users. It also pointed to new agreements “two of our four major label partners on the renewal of our global sound recording licenses,” and [...]

  • Star Trek Discover Away Mission

    Sandbox VR to Launch "Star Trek" Location-Based Reality Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

    San Francisco-based virtual reality startup Sandbox VR has teamed up with CBS Interactive to launch a new “Star Trek” virtual reality (VR) experience this fall. “Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission” will allow up to 6 friends to enter the world of the series, complete with phasers and tricoders, and a holodeck to boot. The new [...]

  • Bustle-Digital-Group-Bryan-Goldberg-Gawker

    Bustle Digital Shelves Gawker Relaunch, Lays Off Site's Staff

    Gawker.com will remain in limbo: The reboot of the news and gossip site, now three years dormant, will not be going forward as planned, at least for now. Bustle Digital Group, whose founder and CEO Bryan Goldberg (pictured above) bought the assets of Gawker in a bankruptcy auction last year, said it has canceled the [...]

  • Grant Thompson Dead King of Random

    YouTube 'King of Random' Star Dies in Paragliding Accident

    Grant Thompson, the star and creator of popular YouTube channel “King of Random,” died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah. He was 38. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson’s body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report on Monday night when [...]

  • Apple Q3 Results Beat Expectations, With

    Apple Stock Up After Guidance Suggests That the Next iPhone Will Sell Better

    Could Apple have a surprise in store for the next iPhone? Investors clearly think so, sending the company’s share price up more than 4% Tuesday after Apple forecast a strong fall quarter, with revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion for the quarter that includes September’s introduction of the new iPhone. Apple revealed the [...]

  • Ekaterina Karaglanova dead Instagram

    Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Suitcase

    Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova was found dead Friday inside a suitcase in her Moscow apartment, according to police. The 24-year-old social media personality, who boasts more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, was also a recent medical school graduate. Prior to her death, Karaglanova had been planning a trip to the Netherlands to celebrate her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad