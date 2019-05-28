×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MacKenzie Bezos Signs ‘Giving Pledge’ to Donate Half Her $37 Billion Amazon Fortune to Charity

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and and his wife MacKenzie attend the Axel Springer Award 2018, in Berlin, Germany, 24 April 2018. Amazon CEO Bezos, who also owns US newspaper 'Washington Post', is awarded with the Axel Springer Award. Axel Springer SE is one of the largest digital publishing houses in Europe and owner of numerous multimedia news brands.Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award, Berlin, Germany - 24 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

MacKenzie Bezos, one of the world’s richest women after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, joined a pledge to donate at least half her wealth — currently estimated to be around $37 billion — to charitable causes.

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos finalized the terms of their divorce in April, under which she will get 25% of the shares in Amazon that were jointly held by the couple. On Tuesday, the Giving Pledge announced that she is one of 19 additional individuals who have signed on to the philanthropic initiative, founded in 2010 by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, which exhorts high-net-worth people to commit to giving away more than half their wealth.

Jeff Bezos, who will remain the richest individual in the world even after the divorce, has not signed on to the Giving Pledge to date.

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” MacKenzie Bezos said in a statement. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

Related

Following their divorce, MacKenzie Bezos will hold shares representing about 4% of Amazon’s outstanding common stock for which she is granting Jeff full voting rights. She’s also giving her ex-husband her full interest in the Washington Post, which Jeff Bezos bought in 2013, and space-aeronautics company Blue Origin. The couple’s combined net worth currently is estimated at $151.4 billion, according to Forbes.

On Tuesday, Jeff Bezos praised MacKenzie’s decision to join the Giving Pledge but didn’t comment on whether he will follow suit. “MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her. Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie,” Jeff Bezos wrote in a Twitter post.

In January, Jeff Bezos announced the couple’s plans to divorce after 25 years of marriage. Jeff Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie Bezos, 49, were married in 1993, after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York City where Jeff Bezos was an SVP and MacKenzie Tuttle was a research associate. They are the parents of four children: three sons, and a daughter adopted from China.

Jeff Bezos last year began dating Lauren Sanchez, the wife of Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell. Sanchez and Whitesell, who were married in 2005, separated last fall.

MacKenzie Bezos has supported marriage equality through Washington United for Marriage; transitional housing for homeless families through the Day 1 Families Fund; college scholarships for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors through TheDream.US; and efforts to reduce political polarization through With Honor, a nonpartisan organization that works to increase the number of veterans in public office.

She also has funded cancer research through donations to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Alzheimer’s research through the Diagnostics Accelerator at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. In 2013, she founded Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organization, where she serves as executive director.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Digital

  • China's VSOCloud Sets up SE Asia

    China's VSOCloud Sets Up SE Asia Joint Venture With Malaysia's KRU

    Chinese entertainment tech firm VSOCloud has set up a joint venture company in Malaysia, with Prodigital Lab, part of leading local production and services firm KRU. The new VSOCloud Southeast Asia will use the Suzhou-based Chinese parent’s rendering and crowd-sourcing platform to provide rendering services to film, animation and other creative businesses in South East [...]

  • Reddit Appoints Porter Gale to Its

    Porter Gale Becomes Reddit’s First Female Board Member

    Reddit has appointed Personal Capital chief marketing officer Porter Gale to its board of directors, the company announced Tuesday. Gale is Reddit’s first female board member, and her appointment coincides with the departure of longtime board member and Founders Fund general partner Keith Rabois. “Porter has extensive experience building bold, fast-growing companies that put their [...]

  • AR Startup Meta Vision Confirms It

    The New Owner of Meta's Assets Comes Out of Stealth, Announces CEO Appointment

    Confirming a previous Variety report, a new company called Meta View announced Tuesday that it has acquired the intellectual property assets of failed augmented reality (AR) startup Meta. Meta View won’t be selling Meta’s AR headset anymore, but said that it would continue to support existing users of the device. Meta View is being led [...]

  • What the Love

    Netflix, BBC Studios Team for Karan Johar Dating Show

    Leading Indian director-presenter-producer Karan Johar will host a dating reality show that will bow on Netflix. BBC Studios India will produce. Titled “What’s The Love? With Karan Johar,” the show will have Johar expressing his thoughts on love and relationships. But with a twist. A flamboyant talk show host, Johar’s immensely popular “Koffee With Karan” [...]

  • Sports-Illustrated

    Meredith Sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands Group for $110 Million

    Sports Illustrated over the decades has chronicled stellar match-ups, blow-outs, squeakers, sudden deaths and photo finishes. Now it’s getting ready to take on a whole new kind of game. Publisher Meredith Corp. has sold for $110 million the intellectual property around the venerable sports-news outlet to Authentic Brands Group, the brand-development company that manages Juicy [...]

  • Netflix Steps Up Middle East Production

    Netflix Steps Up Middle East Production With Third Arabic Original 'Paranormal'

    Netflix is stepping up production in the Middle East with its third and most ambitious Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” with young Egyptian director Amr Salama (“Sheikh Jackson”) on board as director and showrunner. “Paranormal,” based on bestselling Arabic horror books by late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, is being jointly produced by Salama and prominent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad