Lululemon Launches ‘Sweatlife’ Podcast in Partnership With Makers

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

lululemon store
CREDIT: Shutterstock / David Tonelson

Lululemon is the latest brand to embrace podcasting: The athleisure brand unveiled a new podcast called “Sweatlife” Monday that is being created in collaboration with Makers, the Verizon Media subsidiary that is focused on women-centric storytelling.

The new podcast is said to feature weekly conversations with athletes, activists and more about physical and mental wellness. It is being produced by Tongal, an online community of more than 160,000 independent creators.

Some of the booked guests include transgender activist Corey Rae, indigenous jewelry maker Jess Sanchez, The Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Havana Chapman, the 8-year-old who made headlines last year for being the only kid at her primary school to participate in the National School Walkout against gun violence.

“We’re proud to be in partnership with MAKERS to elevate real conversations through the ‘Sweatlife’ podcast,” said Lulumenon’s corp comms director Erin Hankinson in a statement. “Together, we’re amplifying different perspectives on wellness, equality and leadership to inspire and create change within our communities.”

“‘Sweatlife’ listeners will hear from inspiring leaders from the Makers community to create change in their own lives,” said Makers founder and executive producer Dyllan McGee. “Lululemon has been a fantastic partner to Makers and we’re excited to continue the our multi-year collaboration with this podcast, Makers 2020 and more next year.”

“Lululemon is a great example of a brand creating multi-dimensional entertainment content and consumer experiences year round,” added Tongal chief brand officer Tina Walsh. “Our relationship allows us to create the right entertainment for the right platforms to further tell the Lululemon story and expand on our shared vision.”

“Sweatlife” on all major podcast distribution platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, Spotify and iHeartRadio. New episodes will be released every Monday.

Lululemon’s expansion into the podcast spaces makes sense for the brand. On the one hand, it squarely meets the interests of its mostly female audience. On the other, it also may help the brand to rebuild its reputation, which was hurt over reports of toxic work environment, resulting in the firing of its CEO in early 2018.

