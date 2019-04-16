×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Logitech’s New $250 Harmony Express Remote Comes With Alexa Built-in

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Logitech

Logitech has a new plan to simplify the clutter of streaming devices in your living room: The company has built a universal remote dubbed the Harmony Express that relies on voice control to switch between streaming devices connected to your TV, launch apps and flip channels. To supercharge its new voice remote, the company has teamed up with Amazon, and directly integrated the company’s Alexa assistant.

Logitech has been making universal remote controls under the Harmony brand for nearly 2 decades. Some of the company’s devices have been traditional universal remote controls with lots of buttons to control a multitude of devices, while others have incorporated touch screens.

For the Harmony Express, the company ditched the screen, and reduced the number of buttons down to the essentials. All of this is being replaced by an internal microphone, which can be triggered with the press of a button, and a small speaker. The idea of the latter is not to add yet another Echo to your house — it sounds worse than your average phone speaker, so you won’t want to listen to music on it anyway — but get quick voice feedback.

Related

The remote uses a combination of infrared, Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE and Wifi to control devices, and comes with a IR blaster puck as well as an IR extender to reach TVs and other living room devices. The remote itself is rechargeable via micro USB, and is supposed to last for a month or longer between charges. Harmony Express is available effective immediately online for $249.99, and is supposed to come to Best Buy stores soon.

The Harmony Express setup is done via a mobile companion app, which identifies streaming devices on the same Wifi network, and makes it easy to allocate them to HDMI ports on your TV. Cable boxes, A/V receivers and other accessories can be added manually as well. Users can decide which device they want to use for which streaming app, and then simply say things like “Go to Netflix,” “turn on Fire TV” or “go to NBC” to switch devices, apps and channels.

The Harmony Express does not yet know which shows run on which apps, so you won’t be able to search for content across your devices. The company plans to add this functionality at a later point; Fire TV users can actually get a glimpse of such universal search, thanks to the remote’s deep integration with Alexa, which powers voice search on Amazon’s streaming devices.

During a demo given by Logitech staff, the remote performed flawlessly, switching back and forth between a smart TV interface, a game console, streaming devices and a old-school Comcast Xfinity cable box. However, briefly tested under real-life conditions, the Harmony Express didn’t always do so well. The remote wasn’t always able to find the right HDMI inputs on an older TV, frequently ending up on the wrong device.

Moved to a different TV set, the device performed more reliably, but still revealed a number of quirks. While the Harmony Express knows a number of standard apps, it can quickly stumble with others. Asked about launching the Roku Channel, Alexa simply responds “I couldn’t find that channel.” Tasked to switch to the ABC news app, the remote instead suggested to add ABC News to Alexa’s audio-only news briefing. Even more perplexing were instances when Logitech’s nomenclature clearly collided with Alexa’s. Here’s one of the more perplexing dialogues:

“Go to Prime Video.”
“I can’t do that on Harmony Express.”
“Go to Amazon Video.”
“Getting Prime Video from Harmony Express.”

Even when asking for the exact names for apps assigned via the Express companion mobile app, like “iTunes TV Shows,” the remote would sometimes respond: “Here is what I found: Harmony Express doesn’t support that.”

There were also some other quirks specific to the test set-up. The Harmony Express remote is supposed to allow channel surfing while watching live TV, but none of the buttons worked out of the box to flip channels, which made it necessary to manually reprogram a button. Launching apps on Fire TV was a bit of a hit or miss as well. And finally, the remote doesn’t seem to support the launching of apps on the Nvidia Shield Android TV streamer at all.

The bottom line is that building a universal remote for the streaming age isn’t easy. Others have tried with different approaches. Amazon built its own device control into the Fire TV Cube, which isn’t really meant to launch apps on other streamers. Caavo built its own remote complete with a HDMI switch that uses complicated image recognition technology to identify apps on connected devices — an approach that can be painfully slow, and adds unnecessary layers between users and their devices.

Logitech’s approach seems make the most sense — but its failings also show that devices that try to be smart can still at times look pretty dumb. For some consumers, that may be a trade-off worth taking. Others may decide to instead just stick with an extra remote or two on their coffee table.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Logitech Harmony Express Universal Remote With

    Logitech’s New $250 Harmony Express Remote Comes With Alexa Built-in

    Logitech has a new plan to simplify the clutter of streaming devices in your living room: The company has built a universal remote dubbed the Harmony Express that relies on voice control to switch between streaming devices connected to your TV, launch apps and flip channels. To supercharge its new voice remote, the company has [...]

  • Notre Dame cathedral is burning in

    YouTube Mistakenly Flagged Notre Dame Fire Live Videos as 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

    YouTube’s ongoing effort to dispel conspiracy theories suffered a major fail Monday. On live video of news broadcasts streamed on YouTube covering the massive fire that engulfed Notre Dame in Paris, a box underneath some of the livestreams displayed Encyclopedia Britannica’s article about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S. — an obviously [...]

  • hulu-logo

    Hulu Acquires AT&T's 10% Stake in Streaming Venture for $1.43 Billion

    AT&T has sold its 10% minority stake in Hulu — now majority owned by Disney, with the rest held by Comcast — back to the streaming-video joint venture for $1.43 billion. The transaction values Hulu at $15 billion. According to the companies, the transaction didn’t require any governmental or other third-party approvals and was simultaneously [...]

  • Lenovo, Disney Tipped to Release Marvel

    Lenovo FCC Filing Suggests Marvel-Themed Disney AR Headset Coming

    Following its 2017 release of the “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” augmented reality (AR) headset, Lenovo and Disney seem to be preparing the release of hardware related to yet another blockbuster franchise: A new FCC filing suggests that the companies are getting close to unveil a Marvel-themed AR headset. The heavily-redacted filing describes controllers for a [...]

  • Space-Bandits-Netflix-Millarworld

    Netflix, Mark Millar Announce 'Space Bandits' Female-Led Sci-Fi Comic Book

    Netflix and Mark Millar have announced their latest comic book project: “Space Bandits,” a female-led sci-fi story, which will receive a special, limited-edition cover treatment by comics legend Howard Chaykin. Millar described “Space Bandits” as “a female ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ set in space with a massive and exciting cast of characters.” Artist [...]

  • Peyton Manning

    Peyton Manning Hosting NFL History Docu-Series for ESPN+ Streaming Service

    Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is coming back to Disney’s ESPN+, hitting the road to revisit seminal moments in NFL history in 30-episode documentary series “Peyton’s Places.” In the series, the two-time Super Bowl champ with the Indianapolis Colts interviews former NFL players, coaches and other key figures about football history and its cultural impact. [...]

  • American Gods Premiere Date

    Starz Apologizes for Taking Down Tweets to Torrentfreak Article Following Security Breach

    Updated. Facing a backlash over overzealous copyright enforcement, Starz issued an apology on Monday for inadvertently taking down tweets to articles about TV show piracy. The TV network said in a statement that it recently incurred a security breach, which prompted the company to hire a third party for copyright enforcement. “The techniques and technologies [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad