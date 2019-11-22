Liza Koshy to Host Dance-Competition Series -- With a Moving Dance Floor -- for Quibi

YouTube star and comedian Liza Koshy will preside over a dance-competition reality series coming to Quibi — a kind of mashup of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Wipeout.”

In “Floored,” two opposing teams of skilled dancers will try their best to perform a routine while the dance floor itself actually lifts, tilts, drops, shakes and spins in time to the music. The dancers also will have to dodge objects that will thrown their way.

“As someone who hosts dance parties of one in their living room, I am more than ready to host this one,” Koshy said in a statement. “I’m so excited to celebrate and scream for the fearless, the focused and the flexible as they step up to the plate… or floor.”

It’s the latest in a steady stream of programming-deal announcements from Quibi, the ambitious and untested short-form mobile subscription service led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman. Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is slated to launch in April 2020.

Koshy is the co-creator, executive producer and star of the YouTube Original comedy series “Liza On Demand.” The premiere episode of the show’s second season was YouTube’s most-watched original debut episode in its first week to date.

Koshy will next be seen starring alongside Sabrina Carpenter in the Netflix original film “Work It,” a dance comedy executive produced by Alicia Keys and Leslie Morgenstein (“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”). Her other acting credits include Hulu’s “Freakish” and Tyler Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

In addition, Koshy hosted two seasons of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” reboot and has hosted “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” alongside Ryan Seacrest. Koshy is represented by CAA, Carter Media Group, Hansen Jacobson and Viewpoint.

“Floored” is produced by Mission Control Media and executive produced by Koshy, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith, Heath Luman and Mary Celenzay.

“It’s time to turn the dance genre on its head,” Agbabian said. “We can’t wait to add a comedic twist to the world of dance while still celebrating the skill and athleticism of truly talented dancers.”