How to Watch the Golden Globes Online

Sandra Oh Andy Samberg Globes
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards telecast will air live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel Ballroom in Los Angeles. NBC will be broadcasting the event, but those without a TV can still enjoy the year’s first big awards event.

For the first time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) have partnered with Facebook to live-stream the red carpet proceedings in their entirety on Facebook Watch. The pre-show will showcase must-see fashion moments and interviews with the talent, beginning at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. E! will also be covering the red carpet live on cable at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also see winners and presenters backstage via the official Instagram Immersive Studio, with content shot by photographer Paola Kudacki. For the first time, Snapchat will also have Golden Globes highlights featured on the app’s Discover page.

Online viewers can watch the awards portion with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg by tuning into NBC’s second annual live-stream via NBC Live on NBC.com and the network’s app. You can also live-stream online via other streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or DirectTV Now.

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award this year, alongside Carol Burnett earning the ceremony’s first special television honor. Presenters include “A Star Is Born” pair Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, among many others.

View the full list of Golden Globe nominees here.

    The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards telecast will air live this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel Ballroom in Los Angeles. NBC will be broadcasting the event, but those without a TV can still enjoy the year's first big awards event. For the first time, the Hollywood Foreign

