Littlstar Expands Beyond VR With New PS4 App, Signs Up 30,000 Paying Subscribers

A&E-backed immersive content aggregator Littlstar is expanding beyond virtual reality (VR): The New York-based startup launched a dedicated PlayStation4 app this week, giving users of Sony’s game console access to their personal media libraries, as well as both traditional and 360-degree video content from a variety of publishers.

Littlstar also announced that it signed up 30,000 paying subscribers ever since first announcing its premium tier in March of this year. Littlstar Premium, which costs $2.99 per month, allows users of Sony’s SPVR headset to sideload videos onto the device.

“The new Littlstar app on PS4 is huge for consumers that might not have a VR headset, but still want more interactive entertainment,” said Littlstar CEO Tony Mugavero in a statement.

PS4 users with and without VR headsets can make use of Littlstar to access personal content stored in USB drives, or streamed from computers within their home network. Users can also cast content from their phones to their PS4, and use their phones as remote controls. The company also recently added the ability to stream content from web publishers via RSS, leading to much longer engagement rates, according to Mugavero.

In addition to adding syndicated content from web publishers and personal media, Littlstar has also been striking a number of content partnerships that include both VR and traditional videos. This includes WWE content, as well as a new partnership with Prime Social Group, which produces music festivals and documentaries with artists like The Chainsmokers, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott and Halsey.

“Littlstar’s audience is a perfect fit with ours, and we’re bringing some never before seen things to PlayStation this summer through this partnership,” said Prime Social’s co-founder Adam Lynn and its festival partner Dominic Petrozzi in a statement.