×

Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her TV Brand to Digital

An interview with Ellen Digital Ventures general manager Michael Riley

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Shutterstock

When Ellen DeGeneres returns to primetime on Jan. 8 with another season of NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” it won’t be just in a TV-series format; a new companion app equipped with an augmented reality feature will allow users to play even when the show is off the air.

Click here to enjoy the podcast:

It’s a reflection of the dual mindset of Michael Riley, general manager of Ellen Digital Ventures, a vast array of online properties generating over 1 billion monthly views. Since coming over from the top job at Disney’s ABC Family (now known as Freeform) cable channel over a year ago, he’s mastered the balance between DeGeneres’ TV and digital footprints.

“Part of the secret sauce of the Ellen Digital Network is tied to the show itself, that’s a real strength for us,” said Riley in the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”

A big part of DeGeneres’ digital play has been bringing in other talent to topline content of their own, particularly with sponsorships attached, including Kristen Bell, who returns for a third season of “Momsplaining” along with marketer Johnson & Johnson. Discovering new talent has also been key, such as digital-native Kalen Allen, star of “OMKalen.”

Related

The linchpin of EDN is the social reach of DeGeneres-related brands, which totals over 200 million across platforms. It’s the place where the authenticity important to her persona truly shines, according to Riley. “Two-way communication brings the authenticity much closer to the consumer, and clearly social media has been a very successful tool in order to do that,” he said.

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast below for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business” episodes featuring Discovery CEO David Zaslav, ICM Partners agent Esther Newberg, and HBO chairman/CEO Richard Plepler. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Digital

  • Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her

    Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her TV Brand to Digital

    When Ellen DeGeneres returns to primetime on Jan. 8 with another season of NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” it won’t be just in a TV-series format; a new companion app equipped with an augmented reality feature will allow users to play even when the show is off the air. Click here to enjoy the podcast: [...]

  • Netflix - Spencer Neumann

    Netflix Expected to Name Activision Blizzard's Spencer Neumann as New CFO

    Spencer Neumann is joining Netflix as its new chief financial officer and will exit as Activision Blizzard’s CFO after less than two years, according to reports. As first reported by Reuters, Neumann will start at Netflix in early 2019, replacing CFO David Wells. Netflix announced last summer that Wells planned to step down after 14 years [...]

  • Biggest Music Stories 2018

    The Top 10 Music Business Stories of 2018

    While the December stock market fluctuations have made everyone take a deep breath, 2018 was another boom year for the music business. A recovery that many of us could not have hoped for in our wildest dreams during the desolate years of the late 2000s continues to take hold, thanks almost entirely to streaming. According [...]

  • Beetlejuice

    What's Coming to Hulu in January 2019

    There may not be any more eggnog to drink or mistletoe to stand under, but don’t despair — Hulu is coming in clutch with over 200 new titles arriving to the streaming service next month. Ease into the new year by rewatching classics like “Beetlejuice,” “Heathers” and “Rain Man,” or snuggle up with a bowl of [...]

  • Timothée Chalamet as Nic Sheff and

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2019

    Ushering in the New Year, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a slate of original content, with new movies and television shows including “Beautiful Boy,” the second season of “Informer,” and the new season of animated show “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle” coming to the streaming service this month. Accompanying these are classics like [...]

  • People celebrate the New Year at

    How to Live-Stream Times Square New Year's Eve 2019 Free Online

    Here’s how to live-stream the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities for free online — no TV required — including the iconic ball drop and performances by Bebe Rexha and Lovelytheband. The six-hour New Year’s Eve live-stream from New York City will be available free worldwide on mobile devices and the web, including at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad