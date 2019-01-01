Listen: How Ellen DeGeneres Translates Her TV Brand to Digital

When Ellen DeGeneres returns to primetime on Jan. 8 with another season of NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games,” it won’t be just in a TV-series format; a new companion app equipped with an augmented reality feature will allow users to play even when the show is off the air.

It’s a reflection of the dual mindset of Michael Riley, general manager of Ellen Digital Ventures, a vast array of online properties generating over 1 billion monthly views. Since coming over from the top job at Disney’s ABC Family (now known as Freeform) cable channel over a year ago, he’s mastered the balance between DeGeneres’ TV and digital footprints.

“Part of the secret sauce of the Ellen Digital Network is tied to the show itself, that’s a real strength for us,” said Riley in the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.”

A big part of DeGeneres’ digital play has been bringing in other talent to topline content of their own, particularly with sponsorships attached, including Kristen Bell, who returns for a third season of “Momsplaining” along with marketer Johnson & Johnson. Discovering new talent has also been key, such as digital-native Kalen Allen, star of “OMKalen.”

The linchpin of EDN is the social reach of DeGeneres-related brands, which totals over 200 million across platforms. It’s the place where the authenticity important to her persona truly shines, according to Riley. “Two-way communication brings the authenticity much closer to the consumer, and clearly social media has been a very successful tool in order to do that,” he said.

