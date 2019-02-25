YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual, Gets Outpouring of Support

Digital star and actor Lilly Singh announced that she is bisexual, eliciting a warm wave of love and approval on social media.

In a tweet Sunday, the popular Canadian YouTuber listed herself as “female,” “coloured” and “bisexual,” accompanied by a positive message for fans about embracing their identities as “superpowers.”

“Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” wrote Singh, whose online handle is IISuperwomanII. “No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same x.”

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Singh’s announcement of her sexual orientation comes three months after she took a brief break from posting on YouTube, citing the need to restore her mental health and creative energy. She resumed uploading comedy videos about a month later on her YouTube channel, which has 14.5 million subscribers.

Her personal news was immediately met with words of support from fans and fellow YouTubers, including Shane Dawson, Hannah Hart and Manny Mua (aka Manuel Gutierrez):

I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — Hannah Hart (@harto) February 25, 2019

IM SO PROUD OF YOU LILLY!! my heart is exploding!!!!!! 😭❤️ https://t.co/0SNLFdsWsn — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) February 25, 2019

So proud of you Lilly! 😍😍😍 welcome to the family babe! — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) February 25, 2019

Singh, 30, has appeared in several traditional Hollywood projects, including “Bad Moms,” HBO’s film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451.” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Documentary film “A Trip to Unicorn Island,” about Singh’s worldwide comedy tour, was one the first YouTube originals to bow on the subscription service (now called YouTube Premium). She is repped by WME and Sarah Weichel Management.