‘Light As a Feather’ Teen-Thriller Series Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has renewed teen thriller “Light As a Feather” from Viacom’s Awesomeness for a 16-episode second season.

Creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju will reprise their roles.

In “Light As a Feather,” an innocent game of “light as a feather, stiff as a board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in exactly way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own. McKenna (Liberato) finds herself fighting against a ticking clock compelling her to play along.

“Light As a Feather” is produced by Awesomeness, Wattpad and Grammnet for Hulu. The 10-episode first season debuted Oct. 12 on Hulu.

The series is based on the popular Wattpad story “Light As a Feather, Stiff As a Board” by Zoe Aarsen, which currently has 3.9 million reads on the user-generated stories platform. The three books in Aarsen’s “Light As a Feather” series have a combined total of 5.7 million reads. Wattpad surfaced Aarsen’s story as a potential entertainment property after it gained 1 million reads in under six months. It’s among of the top 25 most-read stories in the “paranormal” category on Wattpad.

