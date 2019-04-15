Lenovo FCC Filing Suggests Marvel-Themed Disney AR Headset Coming

×
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lenovo

Following its 2017 release of the “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” augmented reality (AR) headset, Lenovo and Disney seem to be preparing the release of hardware related to yet another blockbuster franchise: A new FCC filing suggests that the companies are getting close to unveil a Marvel-themed AR headset.

The heavily-redacted filing describes controllers for a “Mirage 1.5” device, suggesting that it is part of Lenovo’s immersive media hardware (the company’s Daydream VR headset, 180-degree camera and “Star Wars” AR headset were all marketed under the Mirage branding).

A document included in the filing further mentions a “standalone Marvel controller” as well as a “Marvel package.” What’s more, the controller for the “Star Wars” headset used the model number AAC151B. The controller in the new filing is numbered AAC161B.

Spokespeople for Lenovo and Marvel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lenovo’s “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” combined a head-mounted display (pictured above) with a user’s cell phone to super-impose images of “Star Wars” characters over the physical world. The device shipped with two light saber controllers, giving consumers a chance to battle Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and others. Originally priced $200, the headset now retails for $79.

At launch in late 2017, Disney advanced development VP Mike Goslin already suggested that the two companies may eventually bring other Disney franchises to the headset as well. In fact, the original headset already included buttons not necessary to play the “Star Wars” AR games.

The new FCC filings suggest that Lenovo may simply be selling Marvel-themed controllers to anyone who already owns “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges,” allowing them to play games for both franchises with the same headset. In addition, Lenovo is likely going to sell a bundle with the headset and 2 controllers.

