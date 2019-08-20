Lee Daniels Entertainment Announces Diverse Creative Workshop

Lee Daniels Entertainment and the online entertainment network Represent by OMV have launched a diversity-focused creative workshop to promote a diverse group of new writers.

The workshop will be held from Sept. 25-28 in Los Angeles, with travel provided by American Airlines. Industry professionals will mentor aspiring creatives from underrepresented communities with workshops, meetings with LDE and Represent executives and studio visits.

“It has been my goal to create opportunities for diverse creatives and to tell inclusive stories. I have always been about giving all creatives a chance and the LDE Creative Workshop is another step in driving diversity and inclusion in Hollywood,” said Daniels.

Aspiring writers looking to participate in the workshop must follow the submission guidelines, including following Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Applicants should also submit a 15 seconds Instagram or Facebook story video describing why LDE and Represent by OMV should select the applicant for the program and tag LDE and Represent by OMW official accounts. Deadline is Aug. 31.

Represent is a free online network backed by Original Media Ventures that gathers storytellers with the mission of encouraging new and diverse voices in the entertainment industry.

Lee Daniels Entertainment produces “Empire,” “Star” and the upcoming “Ms. Pat.”

Daniels is currently in post-production with the television film “Good People,” which he wrote and directed. He has long planned to direct a remake starring Oprah Winfrey of the 1983 “Terms of Endearment,” adapted from the the Larry McMurtry novel of the same name.