×

Lee Daniels Entertainment Announces Diverse Creative Workshop

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lee Daniels Entertainment and the online entertainment network Represent by OMV have launched a diversity-focused creative workshop to promote a diverse group of new writers.

The workshop will be held from Sept. 25-28 in Los Angeles, with travel provided by American Airlines. Industry professionals will mentor aspiring creatives from underrepresented communities with workshops, meetings with LDE and Represent executives and studio visits.

“It has been my goal to create opportunities for diverse creatives and to tell inclusive stories. I have always been about giving all creatives a chance and the LDE Creative Workshop  is another step in driving diversity and inclusion in Hollywood,” said Daniels.

Aspiring writers looking to participate in the workshop must follow the submission guidelines, including following Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Applicants should also submit a 15 seconds Instagram or Facebook story video describing why LDE and Represent by OMV should select the applicant for the program and tag LDE and Represent by OMW official accounts. Deadline is Aug. 31.

Represent is a free online network backed by Original Media Ventures that gathers storytellers with the mission of encouraging new and diverse voices in the entertainment industry.

Lee Daniels Entertainment produces “Empire,” “Star” and the upcoming “Ms. Pat.”

Daniels is currently in post-production with the television film “Good People,” which he wrote and directed. He has long planned to direct a remake starring Oprah Winfrey of the 1983 “Terms of Endearment,” adapted from the the Larry McMurtry novel of the same name.

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Lee Daniels Entertainment Announces Diverse Creative

    Lee Daniels Entertainment Announces Diverse Creative Workshop

    Lee Daniels Entertainment and the online entertainment network Represent by OMV have launched a diversity-focused creative workshop to promote a diverse group of new writers. The workshop will be held from Sept. 25-28 in Los Angeles, with travel provided by American Airlines. Industry professionals will mentor aspiring creatives from underrepresented communities with workshops, meetings with [...]

  • Apple-Card-on-iPhoneXs-screen

    Apple Card Launches in U.S. With 3% Cash Back on Apple, Uber Purchases

    Apple launched Apple Card, a new credit card tied to iPhones that it’s offering in partnership with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs, broadly in the U.S. The card, available to all qualified users in the U.S. starting Tuesday, is designed to encourage people to make more purchases from Apple and keep them in the iPhone ecosystem: [...]

  • Erika Nardini - Barstool Sports

    For Barstool Sports, Podcasts Are Now Around One-Third of Revenue

    Barstool Sports isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The site trades in a style of raw humor and commentary that some find offensive. The company has a shoot-from-the-lip founder whose gags having included joking about union-busting, a move that would violate federal labor laws. But the brazen media outfit has drawn a large and loyal fanbase. [...]

  • Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend Podcast

    Conan O'Brien on Podcasting and Why Late-Night TV Rivalries Are Over

    “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” is an irresistible mixture of philosophical discussions about art and life and pure zaniness. It’s a program from the late-night host turned podcasting ringmaster that defies easy characterization, and a show that manages to move seamlessly from moments of hilarity to unexpected instances of confession. In one episode, Jeff Goldblum [...]

  • Shazam

    Apple Music Launches 'Shazam Discovery' Chart, Focused on New Artists

    Apple Music today launched the “Shazam Discovery Top 50,” a weekly, global ranking of 50 artists that it describes as “on the move and trending” — in other words, new and emerging artists. While the company wouldn’t say much specifically about how the chart is tabulated, it uses “Shazam’s proprietary algorithms [to offer] a unique predictive view [...]

  • The Daily Michael Barbaro

    'The Daily' Host, Producer on How It Became the New York Times' Podcast Hit

    Three years ago, Michael Barbaro was a reporter on The New York Times politics desk who had no experience with radio or podcasting. Now he’s the face — and voice — of what has become a fast-growing vector for the Gray Lady’s digital future. About 2 million listeners per day tune in to the Barbaro-hosted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad