×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Exec Lauren Schnipper Joins Next 10 Ventures as VP of Creator Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lauren Schnipper - Next 10 Ventures
CREDIT: elko weaver

Lauren Schnipper, who led creator partnerships for Facebook for more than four years, has left the social-media giant to join Next 10 Ventures, a startup investing in digital creators worldwide.

Next 10 Ventures was founded last year by CEO Benjamin Grubbs, formerly YouTube’s global head of top creator partnerships. The company has raised $50 million in financing from private investors. Next 10 — whose name reflects the startup’s focus on establishing brands into the next decade — is focused on investing in and partnering with creators, initially targeting education, kids’ and young adult categories, to help grow them into bigger businesses. So far, it hasn’t announced deals with any creators.

Schnipper, who started at Next 10 as VP of creator partnerships on Jan. 9, said she was enticed by the company’s vision of funding creators who have “an amazing business idea.” She’s based in Next 10’s offices in Culver City, Calif., and also works with the company’s team in Singapore.

“I had a great run at Facebook and learned a ton,” Schnipper told Variety. About joining Next 10 Ventures, she said, “I’m very entrepreneurial at heart. What I love doing is finding an idea and molding and shaping it to success.”

Related

At Facebook, Schnipper worked to bring digital talent to the platform and expand their audiences, helping to launch Facebook Live and Facebook Watch. She also led the company’s presence at VidCon and originated the premium talent lounge concept for Instagram at the video confab.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2014, Schnipper worked with Shane Dawson, one of the most popular creators on YouTube. Together they produced over 80 sketch, original music, and parody music videos, as well as branded content. In 2013, she and Dawson launched the podcast “Shane and Friends” and co-created a pilot for NBC. As an independent producer, Schnipper’s projects included producing “The Annoying Orange” pilot for Cartoon Network.

In addition to Schnipper, Next 10 last fall hired Peter Cho as VP of finance. Cho most recently was senior director of finance at Reformation, a sustainable-clothing company, and held financial roles at companies including IAC, Disney’s Maker Studios, the Walt Disney Co. and ValueClick.

“We are pleased to welcome Lauren and Peter to leadership roles in the company,” Grubbs said in a statement. “Both bring exceptional domain experience working with Creators. Their arrival enables our company to forge ahead on investing in incubating and accelerating creators around the world.”

Other senior executives at Next 10 Ventures include eBay veteran Cynthia So Schroeder as VP of marketing and COO Paul Condolora, former co-head of the Harry Potter franchise at Warner Bros. who also held senior positions at Turner, including SVP of digital and consumer products for Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Digital

  • Sirius XM Completes Acquisition of Pandora

    Sirius XM Completes Acquisition of Pandora

    As expected, Sirius XM Holdings today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pandora Media, making it “the world’s largest audio entertainment company,” according to the announcement. After years of discussion, Sirius XM acquired Pandora in a $3.5 billion deal last year. Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM, said, “This is a tremendous [...]

  • Asa Butterfield in Netflix's Sex Education

    'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix is bringing back awkward comedy series “Sex Education” starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield for a sophomore season. The streamer announced the season 2 renewal Friday, with production on the eight-episode season slated to begin this spring in the U.K. According to Netflix, the series is among its most popular recent originals — on [...]

  • Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out

    Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out With Short Video App TikTok

    Hugely popular short video platform, TikTok has teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to promote the studio’s psychological thriller “Escape Room.” The film features six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control. They must use their wits to find and follow the clues, or die. Sony recreated settings from the film, including a shrinking [...]

  • Jackie Chan Gets VR Treatment in

    Jackie Chan Gets VR Treatment in iQIYI's 'Knight of Shadows'

    Chinese streaming firm, iQIYI is to release a virtual reality version of “The Knight of Shadows,” the Jackie Chan-starring film that will launch in conventional theaters at Chinese New Year. It is pitched as a family-friendly costume fantasy. The 23-minute VR version will be available for viewing at Digital Domain Space VR cinemas across China. [...]

  • New Titles Coming to Amazon Prime

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in February

    Just in time for Valentine’s day, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a haul of Prime Originals — seven to be exact. For those who air on the cynical side this V-day, check out the twisted love story that led to “Lorena,” which details the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who cut off her husband’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad