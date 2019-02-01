Facebook Exec Lauren Schnipper Joins Next 10 Ventures as VP of Creator Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauren Schnipper, who led creator partnerships for Facebook for more than four years, has left the social-media giant to join Next 10 Ventures, a startup investing in digital creators worldwide.

Next 10 Ventures was founded last year by CEO Benjamin Grubbs, formerly YouTube’s global head of top creator partnerships. The company has raised $50 million in financing from private investors. Next 10 — whose name reflects the startup’s focus on establishing brands into the next decade — is focused on investing in and partnering with creators, initially targeting education, kids’ and young adult categories, to help grow them into bigger businesses. So far, it hasn’t announced deals with any creators.

Schnipper, who started at Next 10 as VP of creator partnerships on Jan. 9, said she was enticed by the company’s vision of funding creators who have “an amazing business idea.” She’s based in Next 10’s offices in Culver City, Calif., and also works with the company’s team in Singapore.

“I had a great run at Facebook and learned a ton,” Schnipper told Variety. About joining Next 10 Ventures, she said, “I’m very entrepreneurial at heart. What I love doing is finding an idea and molding and shaping it to success.”

At Facebook, Schnipper worked to bring digital talent to the platform and expand their audiences, helping to launch Facebook Live and Facebook Watch. She also led the company’s presence at VidCon and originated the premium talent lounge concept for Instagram at the video confab.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2014, Schnipper worked with Shane Dawson, one of the most popular creators on YouTube. Together they produced over 80 sketch, original music, and parody music videos, as well as branded content. In 2013, she and Dawson launched the podcast “Shane and Friends” and co-created a pilot for NBC. As an independent producer, Schnipper’s projects included producing “The Annoying Orange” pilot for Cartoon Network.

In addition to Schnipper, Next 10 last fall hired Peter Cho as VP of finance. Cho most recently was senior director of finance at Reformation, a sustainable-clothing company, and held financial roles at companies including IAC, Disney’s Maker Studios, the Walt Disney Co. and ValueClick.

“We are pleased to welcome Lauren and Peter to leadership roles in the company,” Grubbs said in a statement. “Both bring exceptional domain experience working with Creators. Their arrival enables our company to forge ahead on investing in incubating and accelerating creators around the world.”

Other senior executives at Next 10 Ventures include eBay veteran Cynthia So Schroeder as VP of marketing and COO Paul Condolora, former co-head of the Harry Potter franchise at Warner Bros. who also held senior positions at Turner, including SVP of digital and consumer products for Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.