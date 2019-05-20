Lauren Dolgen Is Out as BuzzFeed Studios’ Boss After a Year

Veteran TV producer Lauren Dolgen has exited as head of BuzzFeed Studios after one year in the job.

BuzzFeed had hired Dolgen, a longtime MTV producer who worked on shows including “Teen Mom” and “16 and Pregnant,” as head of BuzzFeed Studios to oversee the company’s slate of original content. Based in L.A., she had reported directly to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti.

She left the company earlier this month, and her last day at BuzzFeed was May 10, according to an auto-response sent to her email. Her departure was first reported by The Information.

Dolgen’s departure raises uncertainty about the direction of BuzzFeed’s original video productions. She had been tasked with overseeing efforts to boost the company’s slate of original digital series, including “Worth It,” “Ladylike,” and “BuzzFeed Unsolved,” as well as developing programming for premium platforms. Other BuzzFeed shows have included live morning show “AM to DM” for Twitter; interactive dating series “RelationShipped” for Facebook; and BuzzFeed News’ “Follow This” for Netflix.

BuzzFeed had tapped Dolgen to lead the studios group after Matthew Henick left as head of BuzzFeed Studios to join Facebook.

Prior to joining BuzzFeed, Dolgen most recently was head of West Coast development for the Viceland, a joint venture of Vice Media and A+E Networks, where she supervised current series such as “Hate Thy Neighbor,” a co-production with Vice UK, and developed internal concepts, while collaborating with external partners and Vice’s international offices.

Before Viceland, Dolgen was executive vice president, series development and head of unscripted programming at MTV, where she spent nearly 20 years. During her time there, she worked on numerous projects for the Viacom-owned cabler, ranging from “Jackass” to “The Real World.”