PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“We are thrilled to bring our virtual reality experience to Las Vegas,” said PlatformaVR CEO Ilya Kuzyuk. “PlatformaVR offers fully immersive and smart content filled with social interaction. Players can move freely in the space without the hinderance of wires and work together to navigate through our games.”

Experiences shown at the 800-square-foot location include “The Arrival,” a story about space travelers exploring an abandoned outpost; “The Poisoner,” a crime thriller that lets participants investigate a series of murders; and “Match,” which is being described by the company as “a high-adrenaline combat player-vs-player game.”

PlatformaVR uses HTC Vive headsets in combination with HP VR backpacks, allowing up to four participants to roam freely on a stage with props. Each experience lasts between 10 and 30 minutes.

Platforma isn’t the first company to launch a location-based VR experience in Las Vegas. Location-based VR pioneer the Void opened its own VR center at the Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes last April, where it is currently showing its “Ralph Breaks the Internet” VR experience.