×

PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of PlatformaVR

Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“We are thrilled to bring our virtual reality experience to Las Vegas,” said PlatformaVR CEO Ilya Kuzyuk. “PlatformaVR offers fully immersive and smart content filled with social interaction. Players can move freely in the space without the hinderance of wires and work together to navigate through our games.”

Experiences shown at the 800-square-foot location include “The Arrival,” a story about space travelers exploring an abandoned outpost; “The Poisoner,” a crime thriller that lets participants investigate a series of murders; and “Match,” which is being described by the company as “a high-adrenaline combat player-vs-player game.”

PlatformaVR uses HTC Vive headsets in combination with HP VR backpacks, allowing up to four participants to roam freely on a stage with props. Each experience lasts between 10 and 30 minutes.

Platforma isn’t the first company to launch a location-based VR experience in Las Vegas. Location-based VR pioneer the Void opened its own VR center at the Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes last April, where it is currently showing its “Ralph Breaks the Internet” VR experience.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Digital

  • Las Vegas VR Center Opens at

    PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

    Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). “We are [...]

  • Bit Torrent BitTorrent Logo

    BitTorrent Loses Recent CEO, Adds Crypto-Currency to uTorrent

    Longtime BitTorrent executive and recent CEO Rogelio Choy left the company just 6 months after its acquisition by blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun. Coincidentally, Choy’s departure comes just as BitTorrent is doubling down on blockchain tech: The company announced Thursday that it is adding a crypto-currency to its popular uTorrent client. Choy had been BitTorrent’s chief [...]

  • Tim Cook

    Apple Stock Price Plunges After Earnings Warning

    Apple shares sank about 9% at the start of trading Thursday, a day after the company issued a rare earnings warning that it chalked up largely to sluggish iPhone sales in China. Apple surprised Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon after the market closed by issuing revised guidance for its fourth quarter in a letter from [...]

  • Black Mirror Season 5

    Will Poulter Takes 'Step Back' From Twitter Following Abuse Over 'Bandersnatch'

    Actor Will Poulter has announced that he is taking a “step back” from Twitter and reassessing his “relationship with social media” following abuse from online trolls over his looks in new “Black Mirror” episode “Bandersnatch.” Poulter tweeted Wednesday night that the move was “in the interest of my mental health.” The British actor, who turns [...]

  • apple brooklyn october 2018 event

    Apple Reveals It Underestimated Challenges in China, Revises Guidance for Holiday Quarter

    Apple revised its guidance for the holiday quarter on Wednesday, with CEO Tim Cook telling investors that the company had underestimated challenges in China. “We did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China,” Cook wrote in a letter to investors. As a result, Apple told investors that it expects to [...]

  • Hackers Make Chromecasts, Smart TVs Play

    Hackers Target Chromecast Devices, Smart TVs With PewDiePie Message

    Thousands of Google’s Chromecast streaming adapters, Google Home smart speakers and smart TVs with built-in Chromecast technology were targeted by hackers Wednesday, who forced the devices to play a video of controversial YouTube star PewDiePie. The hack attack, which began Wednesday morning, took advantage of badly configured routers to find streaming devices exposed to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad