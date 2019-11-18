Lara Logan Will Host Fox Nation Documentary Series

Lara Logan made a name for herself by reporting from global trouble spots for CBS News. Soon, she will be holding forth on a four-part docuseries for Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming-video service.

Logan is expected to present “No Agenda,” which will debut in January on Fox Nation, and is produced by Warm Springs. She is not expected at present to serve as a contributor or anchor on any Fox News programming.

Logan parted ways with CBS News at some point in 2018. She gained a wider profile by visiting dangerous locales in Afghanistan and Iraq, often embedded with U.S. armed forces. She capped off her career there at “60 Minutes.” Her departure didn’t become known until February of this year, after she made an appearance on a podcast in which she suggested news consumers ought to get information from both liberal and conservative outlets. She joined CBS News in 2002.

More to come….