Cloud-Based Music Mastering Platform Landr Raises $26 Million

Cloud-based music mastering and distribution platform Landr has raised a $26 million Series B round of funding. The new founding round was led by the Sony Innovation Fund, microphone manufacturer Shure, state-owned financing corporation Investissement Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Warner Music, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Slaight Communications, YUL Ventures and PEAK Capital Partners participating in the round as well. The funding consisted of a $7 million convertible note from Investissement Québec and other investors, followed by an additional $19 million of equity.

“This Series B will allow us to take our knowledge and expertise in music technology to new market shifting directions,” said LANDR CEO Pascal Pilon in a statement. One of the areas of investment will be to expand into new markets, the company said.

Landr has pioneered an interesting approach to mastering music: The company allows users to upload their tracks, and then uses artificial intelligence to automatically master them based on the way other tracks in similar genres sound like.

The service has thus far attracted over 2.5 million creatives, who have collectively mastered and released over 12 million tracks via the platform. Altogether, Landr has raised around $34 million in funding since its founding in 2014.