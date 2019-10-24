×

Family Vloggers LadBaby Sign With WME, Margravine Management

LadBaby, the social handle of the British family that’s amassed millions of fans with their Facebook videos, has signed with WME and Margravine Management.

LadBaby partnered with WME to represent them across all areas of their business, in conjunction with London-based influcencer talent agency Margravine Management, which was founded last year by Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee as a joint venture with IMG (which like WME is owned by Endeavor).

Together, LadBaby, WME and Margravine will work to build out the family’s platform across licensing, merchandise, literary and live events, as well as their original content programming.

LadBaby — run by Mark Hoyle with his wife, Roxanne — became online stars by documenting their family journey on social media, with videos featuring their two young boys. A graphic designer by trade, Mark started a blog called LadBaby when Rox was pregnant with their first child and began posting videos to Facebook in 2016.

To date the family have 3.8 million followers on Facebook and 720,000 subscribers for their YouTube channel. LadBaby has been one the most successful creators using Facebook’s fan subscriptions service to date, offering fans additional exclusive content for $4.99 per month. In total, they have an audience of nearly 6 million worldwide.

In 2018, LadBaby beat out contenders including Ariana Grande and Ava Max to win the U.K.’s Christmas Number 1 spot with their parody of Starship’s “We Built This City.” Their spoof, “We Built This City on Sausage Rolls,” was released in aid of food-bank charity the Trussell Trust.

