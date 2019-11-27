×
‘Knives Out’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Knives Out
CREDIT: Lionsgate

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Knives Out.”

Ads placed for the murder mystery had an estimated media value of $6.2 million through Sunday for 1,106 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Walking Dead” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” 

Just behind “Knives Out” in second place: Walt Disney Animation’s “Frozen 2,” which saw 1,222 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.7 million. 

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” (EMV: $4.95 million), Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim” ($4.53 million) and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”  ($4.44 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Knives Out” has the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.2M – Knives Out

Impressions: 432,985,029
Attention Score: 95.43
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 1,106
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: FOX, NBC
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.02M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/02/19

$5.7M – Frozen 2

Impressions: 502,184,076
Attention Score: 94.93
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 1,222
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 39
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.58M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$4.95M – Richard Jewell

Impressions: 260,463,140
Attention Score: 93.10
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 327
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.45M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/03/19

$4.53M – Queen & Slim

Impressions: 213,471,019
Attention Score: 93.32
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 612
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.26M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/23/19

$4.44M – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Impressions: 102,682,176
Attention Score: 93.40
Attention Index: 84
National Airings: 177
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 7
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.83M
Studio: Lucasfilm
Started Airing: 04/16/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/18/2019 and 11/24/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with "Knives Out." Ads placed for the murder mystery had an estimated media value of $6.2 million through Sunday for 1,106 national ad airings on 34 networks.

