‘Knives Out’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Knives Out.”

Ads placed for the murder mystery had an estimated media value of $6.2 million through Sunday for 1,106 national ad airings on 34 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including Fox, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as NFL Football, “The Walking Dead” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Just behind “Knives Out” in second place: Walt Disney Animation’s “Frozen 2,” which saw 1,222 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.7 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” (EMV: $4.95 million), Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim” ($4.53 million) and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($4.44 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Knives Out” has the best iSpot Attention Index (117) in the ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

