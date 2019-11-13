×
‘Knives Out’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

knives Out
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Knives Out.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.23 million through Sunday for 514 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, “This Is Us” and “The Masked Singer.”  

Just behind “Knives Out” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari,” which saw 529 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.32 million. 

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Animation’s “Frozen 2” (EMV: $4.92 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Playing With Fire” ($4.71 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Last Christmas” ($4.13 million) round out the chart.  

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.23M – Knives Out

Impressions: 304,613,897
Attention Score: 92.73
Attention Index: 79
National Airings: 514
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.24M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/02/19

$5.32M – Ford v. Ferrari

Impressions: 311,568,100
Attention Score: 92.88
Attention Index: 80
National Airings: 529
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.97M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 06/02/19

$4.92M – Frozen 2

Impressions: 317,165,850
Attention Score: 93.57
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 826
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.65M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 02/13/19

$4.71M – Playing With Fire

Impressions: 422,074,176
Attention Score: 93.44
Attention Index: 87
National Airings: 1,171
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: ESPN, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.41M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/17/19

$4.13M – Last Christmas

Impressions: 282,675,455
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 626
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.63M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 08/14/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/04/2019 and 11/10/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

More Digital

