‘Knives Out’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “Knives Out.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $6.23 million through Sunday for 514 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Fox and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, “This Is Us” and “The Masked Singer.”

Just behind “Knives Out” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Ford v. Ferrari,” which saw 529 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.32 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Animation’s “Frozen 2” (EMV: $4.92 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Playing With Fire” ($4.71 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Last Christmas” ($4.13 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $6.23M – Knives Out Impressions: 304,613,897 Attention Score: 92.73 Attention Index: 79 National Airings: 514 Networks: 28 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 15 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.24M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 07/02/19 $5.32M – Ford v. Ferrari Impressions: 311,568,100 Attention Score: 92.88 Attention Index: 80 National Airings: 529 Networks: 30 Most Spend On: FOX, ESPN Creative Versions: 19 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.97M Studio: Twentieth Century Fox Started Airing: 06/02/19 $4.92M – Frozen 2 Impressions: 317,165,850 Attention Score: 93.57 Attention Index: 89 National Airings: 826 Networks: 31 Most Spend On: ABC, NBC Creative Versions: 23 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.65M Studio: Walt Disney Animation Started Airing: 02/13/19 $4.71M – Playing With Fire Impressions: 422,074,176 Attention Score: 93.44 Attention Index: 87 National Airings: 1,171 Networks: 34 Most Spend On: ESPN, ABC Creative Versions: 18 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.41M Studio: Paramount Pictures Started Airing: 07/17/19 $4.13M – Last Christmas Impressions: 282,675,455 Attention Score: 94.10 Attention Index: 97 National Airings: 626 Networks: 24 Most Spend On: ABC, NBC Creative Versions: 19 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $20.63M Studio: Universal Pictures Started Airing: 08/14/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/04/2019 and 11/10/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.