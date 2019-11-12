Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold as Balls’ Season 3 Talk Show Returns With Ninja, Bella Twins, Dennis Rodman and More

Kevin Hart is chilling out again in “Cold as Balls” season 3 — with his most eclectic guest list yet for the locker-room talk show in which he and his guests get immersed in an ice bath.

Featured guests in season 3 of the sports/comedy talk show include esports star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Dennis Rodman, WWE personalities the Bella Twins, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, and former NBA stars Charles Oakley and J.R. Smith.

The new season, from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud digital comedy network, premieres Tuesday (Nov. 12) with the actor-comedian chatting up Thunder point guard Chris Paul, who reflects on his two seasons with the Houston Rockets and reveals details about the 2015 incident when he shared a banana boat with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on vacation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the tub with what is sure to be our biggest and most ambitious season of ‘Cold as Balls,'” Hart said in a statement. “The outpouring of support we’ve received for the first two seasons has been amazing, and I can’t wait to see how fans react to what we have in store for them next.”

In conjunction with “Cold as Balls” season 3, in a few weeks Laugh Out Loud will launch a new line of merchandise tied to the show, including apparel like bathrobes, shower slippers, towels, backpacks and more. “It’s a way for fans to extend their relationship with the show,” said Thai Randolph, EVP and general manager of Laugh Out Loud Network.

Also Tuesday, Hart will rejoin his SiriusXM radio show “Straight From the Hart” for the first time since his car accident in early September. Launched in February 2018, the show ranks as one of the most popular comedy shows on SiriusXM.

The first two seasons of “Cold as Balls” have accumulated more than 320 million lifetime views. Guests in season 1, which ran in early 2018, included Gabby Douglas, Blake Griffin and LaVar Ball. Season 2 kicked off with two-time NBA champ Lamar Odom, with other guests including MMA superstar Ronda Rousey and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Among Laugh Out Loud’s programming, “Cold as Balls” has been “definitely unrivaled in terms of the interest, demand and conversation it has spurred,” said Randolph. “Kevin’s just magic in the tub, and the athletes have been amazing.”

New episodes of “Cold as Balls” will premiere Tuesdays on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel and on the Laugh Out Loud app and website. The first six will roll out this fall, with the final four of the 10-episode season 3 available in early January. (All of the episodes were shot before Hart’s accident.)

For season 3, Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice returns as presenting sponsor, with the men’s grooming brand and its products featured on the set and Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa matching wits with Hart in a locker room meet-up.

The series was created by OBB Pictures president and CEO Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer, with Ratner serving as executive producer alongside Hart, Laugh Out Loud president Jeff Clanagan, Dave Becky, and OBB’s Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg and Eric D. Cohen.

Hart formed Laugh Out Loud in partnership with Lionsgate in 2016 and earlier this year he acquired a majority stake in the venture (with Lionsgate retaining a minority interest). Originally, LOL launched with a premium subscription option to watch ad-free but now all the content is available for free, ad-supported viewing.

Watch the “Cold as Balls” Season 3 trailer below or at this link: