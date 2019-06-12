Kerry Tucker Joins Pocket.watch as First CMO for Kids Media Startup

Pocket.watch, the studio and digital network behind Nickelodeon hit show “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate,” has tapped media veteran Kerry Tucker as its first chief marketing officer.

Tucker was previously CEO of Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s media company set up as a joint venture with WarnerMedia’s Otter Media. Prior to that, she was chief operating officer of the Video Genome Project, a video-metadata company which she helped sell to Hulu in 2016. She also previously served as EVP of marketing at Victoria’s Secret; SVP of marketing, media, and merchandising at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia; and VP of business development at CBS Corp.

“Kerry has a proven track record as a dynamic, strategic, and innovative leader at both Fortune 500 companies and startups,” Pocket.watch founder/CEO Chris M. Williams said in announcing her hire. “Her experience working with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Martha Stewart, Victoria’s Secret, and CBS Corporation, will be invaluable during our next stage of growth.”

Before coming on-board as CMO, Tucker previously worked with Pocket.watch as an adviser for more than a year. “Pocket.watch is completely disrupting kids and family entertainment, and I’m honored to be part of this powerful team,” Tucker commented.

In the chief marketing officer role, Tucker is tasked with overseeing the company’s content and consumer products marketing strategy, leading brand positioning, and managing PR and corporate communications. Tucker also will spearhead the launch and promotion of Pocket.watch franchises, including Ryan’s World and Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, as well as Hobby Kids Adventures, the studio’s latest franchise. She will direct strategic and creative marketing, working with Pocket.watch partners, including Viacom/Nickelodeon, Amazon, Target and Walmart. In addition, she will be responsible for creating and executing tentpole campaigns, including back-to-school and holiday marketing initiatives, to support Pocket.watch’s product and toy lines.

In addition to Tucker, Pocket.watch also recently hired Mark Gabriel as marketing director. He previously ran brand marketing at Moose Toys, a toy design, development and distribution company, and prior to that worked in global brand marketing at 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

Pocket.watch, founded in 2017 and based in Culver City, Calif., is backed by investors including Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital, UTA, and strategic individual investors including Robert Downey Jr. (through Team Downey) and Jon Landau.