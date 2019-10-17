Katie Couric Plots ‘SeeHer Stories’ for People Magazine

Katie Couric’s next assignment: Creating digital videos for People.

Couric’s media company, Katie Couric Media is teaming with the Meredith-owned magazine to produce the weekly digital video series “#SeeHer Story,” that will feature short vignettes of female trailblazers and rulebreaks. The series is meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits barring citizens from voting on the basis of sex.

Renew Life, a digestive wellness brand that is owned by consumer-goods company Clorox, will sponsor the first 21 episodes of the year-long series.

The first episode in the series will debut Friday, October 18, on People.com and other digital venues. It will also be highlighted in the print edition of People, in the weekday morning newsletter “Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric,” on Couric’s social media platforms, on PeopleTV’s entertainment show “People Now” and on “People Now Weekend,” , which airs across Meredith-owned stations.

“#SeeHer Story” is part of Meredith’s support of the Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer, a movement to increase the accurate portrayal of women and girls in advertising and media.

“I’m so excited to bring back the stories of women whose names you may know – and put those whose achievements are not as well-known – front and center so we can celebrate them as well,” Couric said in a statement.

Julie Andrews, Wilma Mankiller, General Ann Dunwoody and Ruby Bridges are among the women who will be celebrated.