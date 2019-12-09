Streaming Guide JustWatch Acquires Video Search Engine GoWatchIt (EXCLUSIVE)

×
25. Oktober 2019, Berlin, Deutschland, JustWatch[Foto: KAY HERSCHELMANN Telefon:+49 (0)30-2927537 Mobil: +49 (0)171 26 73 495 email: Kay.Herschelmann@t-online.de]
CREDIT: JustWatch/Kay Herschelmann

Berlin-based streaming guide JustWatch has acquired media search engine GoWatchIt from Plexus Entertainment, and is using the acquisition to open up its first office in New York. Terms of the deal, which was stock- and cash-based, haven’t been disclosed.

GoWatchIt founder and CEO David Larkin will join JustWatch as its new senior vice president of marketing and strategy, and lead the New York office going forward.

“I’m excited to join JustWatch from New York and help to accelerate the growth with my industry experience and network,” he said in a statement. “The streaming wars are heating up and the biggest growth will come from outside the US. JustWatch is the only truly international player to help users find out what to watch and where to watch it.”

“We are very happy with the acquisition of GoWatchIt and to welcome David Larkin at JustWatch,” added JustWatch founder and CEO David Croyé. “His network in the streaming industry will help us find many more partners for our B2B data and API offerings.”

GoWatchIt launched in 2011 as a search engine and guide that aims to help people find ways to watch movies online and in theaters. The company’s data powers services operated by the New York Times, National Cine Media and Common Sense Media.

JustWatch launched 5 years ago as an international guide for streaming media across multiple services. The company has localized its service in 38 countries, and claims to have more than 10 million monthly active users.

There used to be dozens of streaming guides and search engines like JustWatch and GoWatchIt in the early days of online video. Some, including NextGuide and Clicker, have since given up, or changed focus. However, with a number of major subscription services launching across the globe, we might see a resurgence of services looking to help consumers to find the shows and movies they want without breaking the bank.

