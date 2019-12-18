×
Streaming Guide JustWatch Launches Apps for Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV

Janko Roettgers

Berlin-based streaming guide JustWatch is making the jump to the TV screen: The company launched apps on Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV this week, allowing users to discover and track the availability of movies and TV shows across a multitude of services.

JustWatch’s free smart TV apps are initially available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany and Australia. The company plans to launch versions for over 30 additional countries soon.

Founded in 2014, JustWatch has thus far been available on the web as well as on mobile devices. The company plans to integrate a persistent watch list to track viewing across mobile and TV devices soon.

“We were asked almost daily by our users when we would be launching JustWatch as a TV app,” said founder and CEO David Croyé in a statement. “Most of the over 10 million JustWatch users are streaming mainly on Smart TVs and many use streaming boxes or sticks.”

JustWatch is one of a number of apps promising to help users with the discovery of streaming titles across different services, with others including Yidio and ReelGood. Many other such services launched years ago, but eventually gave up as consumers preferred to instead search apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video directly.

However, with a new slate of major streaming services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max emerging, there seems to be new demand for aggregators and streaming-specific search engines.

JustWatch aims to capitalize on this momentum by expanding into international markets: The company recently announced the acquisition of fellow media search engine GoWatchIt, which resulted in JustWatch opening an office in New York.

