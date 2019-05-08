Jonas Brothers Documentary ‘Chasing Happiness’ Premiere Date Set on Amazon Prime Video

“Chasing Happiness,” a documentary about the newly reunited Jonas Brothers, will premiere Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

The film promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas following their path from their early days growing up in a family struggling to make ends meet to the heights of stardom — and to the group’s hiatus nearly a decade ago and their 2013 breakup.

In their heyday, the Jonas Brothers earned two No. 1 albums and sold out shows across three continents, selling over 17 million-plus albums with over 1 billion streams worldwide. The trio announced their reunion earlier this year with their hit single “Sucker,” which has topped 445 million global streams to date.

Last month, the group announced their first album since 2009, “Happiness Begins,” set to release June 7 via Republic Records. In addition, they announced details for their 40-city Happiness Begins Tour this summer and fall with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. They’re also slated to be the musical guests on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend (May 11).

“Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement when the project was announced.

“Chasing Happiness” is from Philymack and Federal Films in association with Polygram Entertainment and Amazon Studios, with executive producers Phil McIntyre, John Varvatos, Monte Lipman, and Dana Sano and producers Reece Pearson, Steve Ecclesine, and Grant MacDowell. The film is directed by John Lloyd Taylor.

In announcing the documentary’s premiere date, Amazon released a video clip of the Jonas Brothers asking Alexa who her favorite member of the group is: