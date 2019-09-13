×
Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Gets Her Own Dance-Tour Mobile Game (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

JoJo Siwa'The Angry Birds Movie 2' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Fans of JoJo Siwa will be able to join the teen influencer’s dance squad on stage — virtually — in a new mobile game.

In “JoJo Siwa — Live to Dance,” players will become part of the Nickelodon and YouTube star’s worldwide tour on her professional dance team and experience what it’s like to be one of the biggest stars in the world. The game is being developed and published by Israel-based game publisher TabTale, under its Crazy Labs label, in partnership with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, which signed Siwa to an overall talent deal in 2017.

The free-to-play game, which will feature JoJo’s fan-favorite BowWow dog, will lead fans on a dance competition throughout the tour. Along the way, they’ll learn various dance styles, styling tips and more in preparation for the big stage while engaging with the performer’s colorful style.

“JoJo Siwa — Live to Dance,” is slated to be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play next month. It will include optional in-app purchases and ads.

The 16-year-old singer-dancer-actor stars in Nickelodeon’s animated “The JoJo & BowBow Show Show” YouTube series, which has been greenlit for a second season. She also has appeared on various Nick live-action series including “School of Rock” and “The Thundermans” and lent her voice to this summer’s “Angry Birds 2.”

Siwa has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, 8.7 million followers on Instagram and 17.3 million followers on TikTok. The Omaha, Neb., native is currently on her worldwide Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. the Tour, which kicked off in May 2019.

“JoJo is an iconic, positive role model and a perfect fit for TabTale’s line of lifestyle games,” Sagi Schliesser, CEO and co-founder of TabTale, said in a statement. “We created a whole new gameplay experience tailored to JoJo’s life as a singer and entertainer that we know fans will love.”

Here’s a sneak peek of images from “JoJo Siwa — Live to Dance”:

