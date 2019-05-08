×
‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

John Wick 3
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.09 million through Sunday for 543 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 29 through May 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “The Voice” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “John Wick” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” which saw 841 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.47 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $4.36 million), MGM’s “The Hustle” ($4.14 million) and Lionsgate’s “Long Shot” ($3.74 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Hustle” has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.09M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Impressions: 225,756,824
Attention Score: 89.95
Attention Index: 69
National Airings: 543
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.98M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$4.47M – A Dog’s Journey

Impressions: 288,538,456
Attention Score: 93.82
Attention Index: 111
National Airings: 841
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.77M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/31/19

$4.36M – Aladdin

Impressions: 228,765,498
Attention Score: 93.12
Attention Index: 101
National Airings: 625
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 25
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $13.29M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 10/11/18

$4.14M – The Hustle

Impressions: 302,385,687
Attention Score: 93.93
Attention Index: 113
National Airings: 710
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.56M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 04/07/19

$3.74M – Long Shot

Impressions: 327,724,465
Attention Score: 93.27
Attention Index: 103
National Airings: 908
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 21
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.85M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/12/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/29/2019 and 05/05/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

