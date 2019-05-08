‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.09 million through Sunday for 543 national ad airings on 28 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 29 through May 5. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and Adult Swim, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “The Voice” and “Family Guy.”

Just behind “John Wick” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” which saw 841 national ad airings across 35 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.47 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $4.36 million), MGM’s “The Hustle” ($4.14 million) and Lionsgate’s “Long Shot” ($3.74 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Hustle” has the best iSpot Attention Index (113) in the ranking, getting 13% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).