×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Wick 3
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.12 million through Sunday for 878 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “Family Guy” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Just behind “John Wick” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” which saw 1,112 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.03 million.

Related

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $4.7 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman” ($4.26 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.85 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Dog’s Journey” has the best iSpot Attention Index (108) in the ranking, getting 8% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.12M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Impressions: 316,087,286
Attention Score: 91.09
Attention Index: 83
National Airings: 878
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.09M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$5.03M – A Dog’s Journey

Impressions: 309,562,362
Attention Score: 93.18
Attention Index: 108
National Airings: 1,112
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.80M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/31/19

$4.7M – Aladdin

Impressions: 245,566,396
Attention Score: 92.69
Attention Index: 102
National Airings: 677
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: ABC, FOX
Creative Versions: 41
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.07M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 10/11/18

$4.26M – Rocketman

Impressions: 205,122,187
Attention Score: 91.55
Attention Index: 88
National Airings: 478
Networks: 19
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.09M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 10/09/18

$3.85M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Impressions: 284,151,193
Attention Score: 89.21
Attention Index: 69
National Airings: 1,119
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 53
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.7M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/20/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/06/2019 and 05/12/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Digital

  • Luke Kallis - Snap

    Snap Promotes Luke Kallis to VP of U.S. Enterprise Sales as Part of Ad Group Reorg

    Snap, as part of restructuring of its ad-sales group, upped Luke Kallis from head of West Coast sales to VP, U.S. enterprise business solutions. His new appointment comes under the Snapchat parent company’s reorganization of its U.S. advertising team under chief business officer Jeremi Gorman from a regional structure to one oriented on business categories. [...]

  • TodayTix - Brian Fenty

    TodayTix Banks $73 Million to Boost Theater and Arts Ticketing App

    TodayTix, a Broadway-born mobile ticketing start-up, is looking to expand into a bigger global media and transaction enterprise with a capital infusion of $73 million led by private-equity firm Great Hill Partners. The investment brings TodayTix’s total capital raised to over $100 million, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Fenty. Part of the new funding [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • Trump CNN

    White House Asks Users to Report Alleged Social Media Censorship

    Doubling down on the idea that conservative views are being censored on social media, the White House launched a web form Wednesday afternoon that asks users to report any actions taken against them on platforms like Facebook and Twitter because of their political views. “Social media platforms should advance freedom of speech,” the White House [...]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu Insiders Upbeat After Disney Takes the Reins

    Nearly all of Hulu’s 2,000-plus employees learned about Disney’s deal to take full control of their company on Tuesday the same time the rest of the world did — when the Mouse House and Comcast announced details of their agreement around 9 a.m. ET. Shortly after the official announcement, Hulu CEO Randy Freer sent an [...]

  • Fire TV Now Has 34 Million

    Amazon Touts 34 Million Fire TV Users, Topping Roku

    Amazon’s Fire TV platform has more active users than Roku’s smart TV platform, the e-commerce giant claimed Wednesday. Across all of its devices, Fire TV now has 34 million monthly active users, according to Amazon. That’s about 5 million more that Roku, which ended Q1 of 2019 with 29.1 million monthly active accounts. The company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad