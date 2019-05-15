‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”
Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.12 million through Sunday for 878 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “Family Guy” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Just behind “John Wick” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” which saw 1,112 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.03 million.
TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $4.7 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman” ($4.26 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.85 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “A Dog’s Journey” has the best iSpot Attention Index (108) in the ranking, getting 8% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.12M – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
$5.03M – A Dog’s Journey
$4.7M – Aladdin
$4.26M – Rocketman
$3.85M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/06/2019 and 05/12/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.