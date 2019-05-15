‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Lionsgate claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Ads placed for the action thriller had an estimated media value of $5.12 million through Sunday for 878 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Lionsgate prioritized spend across networks including ESPN, Adult Swim and Fox, and during programming such as NBA Basketball, “Family Guy” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Just behind “John Wick” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” which saw 1,112 national ad airings across 41 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.03 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Pictures’ “Aladdin” (EMV: $4.7 million), Paramount Pictures’ “Rocketman” ($4.26 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.85 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “A Dog’s Journey” has the best iSpot Attention Index (108) in the ranking, getting 8% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).