Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Getting Divorced

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) and and his wife MacKenzie attend the Axel Springer Award 2018, in Berlin, Germany, 24 April 2018. Amazon CEO Bezos, who also owns US newspaper 'Washington Post', is awarded with the Axel Springer Award. Axel Springer SE is one of the largest digital publishing houses in Europe and owner of numerous multimedia news brands.Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award, Berlin, Germany - 24 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Bezos, founder and chairman of Amazon, announced that after 25 years, he and his wife, MacKenzie, have decided to get divorced.

Jeff Bezos tweeted the news Wednesday, saying in part, “We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

Jeff Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, were married in 1993, after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York City where Jeff Bezos was an SVP and MacKenzie Tuttle was a research associate. They are the parents of four children: three sons, and a daughter adopted from China.

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” Bezos’ statement read.

Here’s Jeff Bezos’ tweet:

