Jeff Bezos Will Retain 75% of Couple’s Amazon Stock After Divorce

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will keep 75% of the shares in the ecommerce giant that were jointly held with his wife, MacKenzie — and he will have full voting control of the couple’s shares — after the two finalized their divorced.

In addition, MacKenzie is granting Jeff her full interest in the Washington Post, which Jeff Bezos bought in 2013, and space-aeronautics company Blue Origin, according to a tweet she posted Thursday.

According to an SEC filing Thursday, MacKenzie Bezos will hold shares representing about 4% of Amazon’s outstanding common stock, currently worth around $35.6 billion. That suggest Bezos will retain a 12% stake in Amazon, worth more than $100 billion. The divorce settlement makes MacKenzie the third-largest shareholder of Amazon, behind Jeff Bezos and investment firm Vanguard.

“A petition for divorce was filed on April 4, 2019, and the divorce decree is expected to be issued in approximately 90 days,” Amazon said in the 8-K filing.

Bezos announced the couple’s plans to divorce in January after 25 years of marriage. MacKenzie on Thursday announced the financial details of the couple’s divorce on Twitter.

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote in the tweet. “Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post, Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.”

Bezos also issued a statement via Twitter, saying in part, “I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all… In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother.”

Jeff Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, were married in 1993, after they met at hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York City where Jeff Bezos was an SVP and MacKenzie Tuttle was a research associate. They are the parents of four children: three sons, and a daughter adopted from China.

Jeff Bezos last year began dating Lauren Sanchez, the wife of Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell. Sanchez and Whitesell, who were married in 2005, separated last fall.

In a bizarre twist, Bezos in February publicly leveled accusations that the National Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc., engaged in a scheme to blackmail and extort him with a threat of publishing compromising photos it had somehow obtained via private texts between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. AMI’s initial response was that it acted “lawfully” in reporting on the story about Bezos and Sanchez.

On March 30, Bezos’ personal private investigator, Gavin de Becker, wrote in an op-ed on the Daily Beast that his investigation concluded with “high confidence” that the Saudi Arabian government had stolen the data from Jeff Bezos’ phone, allegedly in retaliation for the Washington Post’s aggressive coverage of the regime and specifically the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.