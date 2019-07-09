Jaxsta Expands Music Credit Database With Merlin Partnership

Jaxsta, the four-year-old platform that aims to become the world’s largest source of official music credit information, has announced a commercial data access partnership with Merlin (the Music and Entertainment Rights Licensing Independent Network B.V)., the digital rights agency representing more than 20,000 independent record labels and distributors from 63 countries.

Jaxsta already claims partnership agreements with all three major labels groups (Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group) as well as such organizations as the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), Big Deal Music Group, CD Baby, Epitaph Records, Fat Beats Records, Hillsong, Mad Decent, Merge Records, Mushroom Music Publishing, The Official Charts Company (OCC), Polyvinyl Records and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Merlin members will have access to Jaxta’s database of more than 100 million credits across 25 million webpages reflecting 19 million recordings. Currently in beta, Jaxsta anticipates a 30% increase in total number of credits within the platform before it concludes.

Related Merlin Reports Record Distributions for 2019 Charles Caldas To Step Down as Merlin CEO

Founded by Jacqui Louez Schoorl and Louis Schoorl, Jaxta Limited (ASX: JXT) maintains a corporate presence in Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles. Merlin is headquartered in Amsterdam and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo.

Said Jaxta CEO Jacqui Louez Schoorl: “We are very excited to announce this important partnership with Merlin. The independent music industry has supported our journey from the beginning, and we have been proud to support independent music through a myriad of initiatives including our memberships with A2IM, AIM and AIR. To be able to represent the wider community via a partnership with Merlin is a dream come true.”

“Delivering accurate and transparent data reporting is of crucial importance both to Merlin and our growing global membership of independent labels and distributors,” added Charles Caldas, CEO of Merlin. “This partnership with Jaxsta will help ensure our members’ repertoire is properly accredited, wherever in the world it is accessed and enjoyed.”