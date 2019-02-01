×
James Bond Binge: 19 Movies Now Streaming on Netflix and Hulu

Casino Royale
CREDIT: Eon/Danjaq/Sony/REX/Shutterstock

Get ready to binge, 007 fans: Netflix and Hulu have divvied up U.S. rights to stream a total of 19 James Bond films featuring the most debonair spy in film history.

In the U.S., Netflix as of Friday (Feb. 1) is streaming 11 Bond movies: “Casino Royale” (2006), “Die Another Day,” “Goldfinger,” “The World Is Not Enough,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “Live and Let Die,” “The Living Daylights,” “Octopussy,” “The Man With The Golden Gun” and “You Only Live Twice.”

Hulu launched an octet of Bond films Friday: “Dr. No,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “From Russia With Love,” “Licence to Kill,” “Moonraker,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “Thunderball” and “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

The Bond movies are licensed nonexclusively from MGM, which owns the rights to the franchise. Under a previous pact, Hulu had streamed 20 Bond titles.

Meanwhile, the MGM-owned Epix premium TV and streaming service currently offers 10 Bond movies on-demand: “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Goldeneye,” “Licence To Kill,” “A View to a Kill,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “Moonraker,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” “Thunderball,” “From Russia With Love” and “Dr. No.”

James Bond has proven to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring film properties. Production is set to begin this spring on the 25th official movie in the franchise, which will star Daniel Craig returning as Bond alongside Lea Seydoux (reprising her “Spectre” role). Cary Joji Fukunaga is writing and directing the pic.

Pictured above: Daniel Craig in “Casino Royale”

