Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop Leaves Twitch to Stream on YouTube Exclusively

Twitch is losing another high-profile creator.

Pro gamer and influencer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who has 2.1 million followers on Twitch, inked a deal with YouTube to live-stream exclusively on his YouTube channel.

Dunlop is scheduled to kick off his first live stream on YouTube, where he has 1.85 million subscribers, on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

“I’m very excited to continue expanding my relationship with my YouTube audience, as well as leverage the platform for new collabs and experiences,” Dunlop said in a statement. “This deal with YouTube allows me to create more content and engage with my fans in real time. I am very fortunate to do what I do on a daily basis and welcome my fans to join me on the next phase of my journey.”

His departure from Twitch comes after other big streamers on the Amazon-owned service have left in recent months, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, both of whom have joined Microsoft’s Mixer.

CouRage, a former “Call of Duty” esports commentator, is known for his comedic approach. Since leaving Major League Gaming in March 2018 to become a full-time streamer, he has notched over 37 million stream views and over 271 million video views. He’s also on the roster of 100 Thieves, the esports company which maintains teams that compete in “Fortnite,” “League of Legends,” and “Call of Duty” tournaments.

His pact to live-stream exclusively on YouTube is part of the Google-owned video platform’s moves to up its video game reach. YouTube claims to be the largest global gaming platform, with some 200 million users watching gaming-related content.

“YouTube uniquely offers CouRage the ability to focus on both live streaming and VOD in a way that no other platform can and we think his YouTube community will be excited he’s now combining both of these content formats in one place,“ said Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s head of gaming. “We are continuing to invest in our live business in gaming in many ways and bringing Jack over is just another way of bolstering our presence in this space.”

Dunlop’s new pact with YouTube was facilitated by his management company Loaded, which handles sponsorships, media licensing, merchandising, partnerships and appearances.