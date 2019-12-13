×
Ivanka Trump Reportedly Set to Speak at CES 2020

Ivanka Trump
CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and an adviser to the president, is scheduled to appear on a panel at CES 2020 in January, according to a published report.

Ivanka Trump will appear on a panel set for Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas confab with Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, tech-news site CNET reported, citing “documents” it had reviewed. The topic of the panel isn’t known, per the report.

The CTA, which produces CES, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ivanka Trump has worked with the CTA in the past. In May, she led the White House’s lobbying to sign the trade group and 42 of its member companies to the Pledge to America’s Workers, under which the consumer-electronics firms promised to add 392,214 new U.S. worker training opportunities over the next five years. She also appeared as a speaker at the CTA’s 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague.

Ivanka wouldn’t be the only Trump administration official at CES: CTA previously announced U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao as a keynote speaker, slated to deliver an address on Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center (in room N257). She’s expected to discuss recent DOT initiatives to support “the safe integration of new technologies into our country’s transportation systems.”

Other keynoters at CES are set to include Quibi’s Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, who will appear ahead of the service’s April 2020 launch, as well as NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, Daimler’s Ola Källenius, Delta Air Lines’ Ed Bastian and Samsung’s Hyun-Suk Kim.

CES 2020 will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas. According to the CTA, this past year’s show featured over 4,500 exhibiting companies across exhibit space of more than 2.9 million net square feet and drew 175,000 attendees from 160 countries.

