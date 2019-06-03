×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

iPadOS, Dark Mode and Sign in With Apple: All the Biggest News From WWDC

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
WWDC logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple used its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday to preview the next major versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems. In addition to announcing that it would replace iTunes with 3 dedicated media apps, Apple also showed off a bunch of new products and features. Among the announcements, 3 stood out in particular: iPadOS, dark mode and sign in with Apple.

iPadOS

One of the more notable changes in Apple’s mobile strategy is that the company split its mobile operating systems, and is now developing iPadOS as a separate system for its iPad products. The first-ever version of iPadOS, which is expected to be released to consumers in September, will feature a simplified take on running multiple apps side-by-side, support for external thumb drives and desktop-style web browsing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

A dedicated iPadOS makes a lot of sense for Apple, as it allows the company to develop features for bigger touch screens without having to compromise on phone-friendly functionality for the iPhone, and vice versa. In the past, the iPad often felt like a second-class citizen, with features that made a lot of sense on the iPhone not quite working as well on the iPad.

Related

iPadOS is also a sign for a renewed focus on the iPad as the future of mobile office work, and reflects a resurgence in sales Apple has seen ever since first introducing the iPad Pro in 2015.

Dark Mode

Few things got as much stage time at WWD as dark mode, a new display mode for iPhones that is supposed to make apps more user-friendly in low-light situations. Dark mode is a key part of the next version of iOS, which is expected to be released in conjunction with the new iPhone in September, and is also available via iPadOS. Users can opt to automatically turn it on at sunset, schedule it for custom times, or switch on the fly via system settings.

Dark mode is available for Apple’s own apps, and the company is giving developers the option to integrate dark mode into their own apps as well. “Lets begin our descent to darkness,” joked Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi Monday.

The company showed off how dark mode looks like in a video:

Sign In With Apple

Apple is getting ready to take on two of its biggest rivals with a new feature that is meant to simplify identity management across apps and services: Sing In With Apple is essentially the company’s take on those ubiquitous Facebook or Google sign-in buttons that make it easier for users to sign up for new services.

Apple’s twist is a focus on privacy, with the company promising that it won’t use the login buttons to track users across the web. The company is also extending this more privacy-friendly approach to the services using those sign-ins: If an app or service requires a user to provide an email address, Apple will generate a custom pseudonymous email that users can delete at any time — making the addresses much less valuable for companies.

It’s still an open question how the industry is going to respond to the initiative, and what kind of carrots and sticks Apple may user to foster adoption. On the one hand, anything that simplifies sign-ups should be welcome news to developers. On the other hand, some may fear giving even more power to Apple, with the company already being a powerful middleman when it comes to in-app payments and subscriptions.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • WWDC logo

    iPadOS, Dark Mode and Sign in With Apple: All the Biggest News From WWDC

    Apple used its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday to preview the next major versions of its mobile and desktop operating systems. In addition to announcing that it would replace iTunes with 3 dedicated media apps, Apple also showed off a bunch of new products and features. Among the announcements, 3 stood [...]

  • Apple's iTunes Store app

    Apple's iTunes Store, iTunes App for Windows Aren't Going Away

    Hold off on the iTunes epitaphs: Apple’s iTunes Store is remaining in place, and the iTunes software for Windows will live on. Here’s what the tech giant announced at its 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday: With the introduction of macOS X 10.15 (code-named “Catalina”), the iTunes software application will disappear from the Mac — [...]

  • Apple - Music App OSX 10.15

    Apple Is Officially Killing iTunes for Mac, Replacing It With Three Dedicated Media Apps

    Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday to officially announce its plans to end the Mac version of iTunes. The company will phase out its well-known media application with the introduction of OS X 10.15, code-named Catalina, which is expected to be released in September alongside the next version of iOS [...]

  • Apple tvOS - A Star Is

    Apple Announces Revamped User Interface for Apple TV

    Apple introduced a new version of tvOS for at its worldwide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, Calif. Monday. The new version of tVOS comes with a redesigned user interface as well as multi-user support, allowing Apple TV owners to access personal content recommendations for each and every household member. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced [...]

  • Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation

    Apple TV Gets Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Controller Support

    An upcoming to the Apple TV will add support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday. The announcement, mentioned in the middle of the presentation, didn’t include any word on timing, but Cook said that the two controllers would be [...]

  • Ole ObermannVariety Entertainment and Technology Summit,

    Warner Music Digital Chief Ole Obermann Exiting Company

    In a surprise move, Ole Obermann, Warner Music’s chief digital officer, is leaving the company, a rep confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Music Business Worldwide. A source tells Variety that the parting was basically mutual and Obermann elected not to renew his contract, and that Warner chief Steve Cooper is going [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad