×

Instagram to Start Hiding Like Counts in the U.S.

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Instagram Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Instagram likes are about to disappear from public view for many more users: The Facebook-owned photo sharing service is getting ready to hide like counts from U.S. users as early as next week, CEO Adam Mosseri announced at a Wired event in San Francisco Friday.

In an attempt to strengthen conversations over popularity contests, Instagram has been experimenting with hiding like counts from its users for a few months now. The service first began testing hidden like counts in Canada this spring, and subsequently expanded the test to half a dozen other countries, including Brazil, Japan and Australia.

Instagram won’t be getting ready of like counts altogether; users will still be able to see how often a post of theirs has been liked. However, these like counts won’t be displayed to followers anymore, and won’t appear in public Instagram feeds.

Facebook recently also announced plans to test hidden like counts within its core Facebook app, starting with users in Australia. “We are running a limited test where like, reaction, and video view counts are made private across Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson said at the time. “We will gather feedback to understand whether this change will improve people’s experiences.

Popular on Variety:

More Music

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram to Start Hiding Like Counts in the U.S.

    Instagram likes are about to disappear from public view for many more users: The Facebook-owned photo sharing service is getting ready to hide like counts from U.S. users as early as next week, CEO Adam Mosseri announced at a Wired event in San Francisco Friday. In an attempt to strengthen conversations over popularity contests, Instagram [...]

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Lizzo Surprises Elementary School Students Whose 'Truth Hurts' Remix Went Viral (Watch)

    Lizzo surprised a classroom of Pittsburg, Calif. elementary school students on “Good Morning America” after their G-rated remix of “Truth Hurts” went viral earlier this week. Said Lizzo in a video message to the students: “I saw the wonderful video that y’all made. Your teacher is very cool. I want to thank you so much [...]

  • Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb

    Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb With New Hi-Res Audio Plan

    Since the dawn of digital music, the MP3 has been the main format for downloads and streaming — and for just as long, audiophiles great and small have been complaining about the format’s low quality. Well, Qobuz, the French hi-res audio service that recently launched in the U.S., has said “Ça suffit!” (“Enough!”) The company [...]

  • Derek Smalls of Spinal Tap at

    Concert Review: Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Revives Mock-Rock at the Wiltern

    Spinal Tap reunited this week, after a good number of years apart. Unfortunately, it was to settle a collective lawsuit against Universal Music. Apart from saying “Gimme Some Money” to a corporate nemesis, it looks unlikely the three principals will be sharing a stage again any time soon — and so the duty of providing [...]

  • Gene Clark album cover

    Album Review: Gene Clark's 'No Other'

    Listening to the enveloping beauty of Gene Clark’s 1974 album “No Other” in a new surround mix at a Thursday night playback at West L.A.’s Village Recorder — in the same small, dimly lit studio where the record was cut 45 years ago — one wound up thinking that the record does not sound 45 [...]

  • harriet Movie BTS Kasi Lemmons

    How 'Harriet' DP and Composer Drew Inspiration From Specific Scenes

    The joys — and complexity — of making movies often can be found in different aspects of creating a scene. For Focus Features’ “Harriet,” director of photography John Toll was challenged by a sequence in which 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman, played by Cynthia Erivo, calls upon her faith for support as she crosses a deep [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad