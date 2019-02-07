×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Instagram Tries to Boost IGTV Views With Previews in Users’ Feeds

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Instagram-IGTV-previews-feed
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Instagram is trying to get more people to watch longer-form video on IGTV: Starting Thursday, the app is adding IGTV previews that will appear in users’ primary feeds.

Now, when users scroll through their Instagram feed, they’ll see when there’s a new video from someone they follow and will be able to preview the content before watching the full video in IGTV.

Facebook-owned Instagram hasn’t broken out usage stats for IGTV, but clearly the move is intended to ratchet up engagement, which it launched last June. “With IGTV previews in Feed, we’re making it even easier to discover and watch the latest video content from your favorite follows,” an Instagram rep said.

On Facebook’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings call last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted that Instagram passed 500 million daily active users on Stories — a feature it copied from Snapchat — but he didn’t talk about IGTV at all.

With the new feature, creators can now share a one-minute preview of their video on their profile when they upload a new IGTV video.

Instagram’s previous attempts to highlight IGTV have included IGTV in Explore, sharing IGTV videos to Stories, saving IGTV videos and allowing for IGTV web embeds.

So far, Instagram hasn’t revealed how it will monetize IGTV. “Right now, we’re focused on delivering on what we said we would — connecting you to creators and content you’re most interested in,” Instagram product manager Ashley Yuki said at Variety‘s Entertainment and Technology Summit in L.A. last September.

IGTV allows users to upload videos up to 10 minutes long to their own channel, while select large creators are able to upload videos of up to one hour.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Digital

  • Instagram-IGTV-previews-feed

    Instagram Tries to Boost IGTV Views With Previews in Users' Feeds

    Instagram is trying to get more people to watch longer-form video on IGTV: Starting Thursday, the app is adding IGTV previews that will appear in users’ primary feeds. Now, when users scroll through their Instagram feed, they’ll see when there’s a new video from someone they follow and will be able to preview the content [...]

  • NewFronts 2019

    NewFronts 2019 New York One-Week Schedule Released

    Disney, YouTube, Hulu and Vice Media are returning for the ninth annual Digital Content NewFronts marketing event series in New York City this spring, which keeps the one-week format adopted last year. Interactive Advertising Bureau, the trade group that runs the NewFronts, announced the NYC lineup, which will run Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3. [...]

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Posts Strong Q4 Results, Stock Plunges on Weak Revenue Forecast

    Twitter beat Wall Street financial expectations for fourth-quarter 2018, but the company’s stock fell on a weak Q1 revenue outlook — and after Twitter said it’s going to stop reporting monthly user counts, in favor of “monetizable” daily active users. The social network’s Q4 revenue totaled $909 million, up 24% year-over-year, with video ads again [...]

  • Troy Carter photographed for Variety by

    Troy Carter Signs With UTA

    Music executive and entrepreneur Troy Carter has signed with UTA in all areas. The agency will assist Carter in developing “innovative ventures in verticals including film, TV and theater,” according to a Feb. 6 announcement. Carter most recently served as global head of creator services at Spotify. He also advises the Prince estate on matters concerning the [...]

  • Calm-meditation-app

    CAA Invests in Meditation-App Calm's $88 Million Funding Round

    CAA has bought a piece of serenity: The agency participated in the $88 million Series B round of investment in Calm, a fast-growing meditation app. The funding brings Calm to $116 million raised to date and values the company at $1 billion — making it a “unicorn” in Silicon Valley parlance. The funding round was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad