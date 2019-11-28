×
Instagram, Facebook Experience Widespread Thanksgiving Day Outages

Instagram
CREDIT: Karly Domb Sadof/AP/REX/Shutters

It’s an unhappy Thanksgiving for many Facebook and Instagram users: The Facebook-owned apps were both having widespread outages and access problems on Nov. 28.

Instagram users are reporting the most trouble accessing the service in central Europe, while Facebook users across the U.S. are reporting outages, according to DownDetector.com.

Instagram, on its Twitter account Thursday, acknowledged the issues. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” the post said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

More to come.

