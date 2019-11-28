Instagram, Facebook Experience Widespread Thanksgiving Day Outages

It’s an unhappy Thanksgiving for many Facebook and Instagram users: The Facebook-owned apps were both having widespread outages and access problems on Nov. 28.
Instagram users are reporting the most trouble accessing the service in central Europe, while Facebook users across the U.S. are reporting outages, according to DownDetector.com.
Instagram, on its Twitter account Thursday, acknowledged the issues. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” the post said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown
E.T., that beloved movie alien, has returned to Earth – to do a commercial. Comcast, the owner of the Universal movie studio that distributed the creature’s blockbuster 1982 film, has placed him in a new longform commercial for the company and its broadband, cable and satellite products. In the ad, which debuted during the Thursday [...]
Hulu is looking to harvest a crop of Black Friday bargain-seekers: The subscription streamer is offering the ad-supported tier to new customers for $1.99 per month for a full year for a limited time. That’s a 66% discount off the regular $5.99 monthly price for Hulu’s entry-level service. The offer is available to new Hulu customers [...]
Amazon Prime Video’s India service has renewed spy thriller series “The Family Man,” created by Raj and DK, via their D2R Films, for a second season. Season one was the most watched Amazon Original in India. Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani will reprise their roles from the first season. Popular South Indian cinema actor Samantha Akkineni, [...]
Now United, the international pop group formed by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, has initiated a search for a new member the Middle East and North Africa. The group, comprised of 14 young artists, each from different countries, was founded with the mission of “supporting emerging music artists globally.” Said Fuller: “Now United is all [...]
As every year, tech companies are once again using Thanksgiving weekend as a way to sell their streaming devices and smart speakers with deep discounts. And since you can use some of these devices to cut the cord, you’ll be able to save even more over time — or spend the money now, and treat [...]
Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the [...]
UPDATED: Twitter changed course on its plan to purge inactive accounts — telling users it won’t start deleting any accounts until it has developed a way to preserve the accounts of people who have died. On Tuesday, the company said that as of Dec. 11, it will begin notifying users who haven’t logged in within [...]