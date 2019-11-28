Instagram, Facebook Experience Widespread Thanksgiving Day Outages

It’s an unhappy Thanksgiving for many and Instagram users: The -owned apps were both having widespread outages and access problems on Nov. 28.

Instagram users are reporting the most trouble accessing the service in central Europe, while Facebook users across the U.S. are reporting outages, according to DownDetector.com.

Instagram, on its Twitter account Thursday, acknowledged the issues. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” the post said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

More to come.