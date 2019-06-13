Instagram Is Down: Facebook’s Photo Sharing Service Faces Another Major Outage

Instagram faced another major outage Thursday afternoon, with users from around the world reporting that they weren’t able to access Facebook’s photo sharing service via its app and website.

Some users reported that they couldn’t access Instagram at all, while others just couldn’t do any searches, or access other parts of the service. At times, Instagram’s website simply displayed a “5xx server error” message.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors social media sites for user-reported outage claims, registered more than 50,000 outage reports for Instagram within just a few minutes Thursday. The outage apparently was first reported at around 2:30pm PT.

Major internet services like Instagram regularly face some outages for a wide variety of reasons, but Facebook’s photo sharing service seems to be on a bit of an unlucky streak lately: The service reportedly suffered at least two other major outages since the beginning of the month.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developing.